Price, leaked rewards, and more

Following the conclusion of the two.2 replace, Krafton Inc. and Tencent Video games, the builders of PUBG Cellular, rolled out the two.3 replace for customers throughout the globe. The brand new replace introduced alongside loads of new options, themes, modes, and rewards which have made it an prompt hit amongst customers.

Nonetheless, many gamers are nonetheless ready for the introduction of the brand new Royale Go and season. Whereas the brand new season (Season 9) would be the final for the continuing Cycle 3, the forthcoming M17 RP will proceed the development of getting month-to-month Royale Passes within the sport.

When will Cycle 3 Season 9 Month 17 Royale Go launch in PUBG Cellular?

The continued Month 16 Royale Go will conclude on November 19, after which the RP part might be locked for just a few hours. It will give the builders sufficient time to launch the forthcoming Month 17 Royale Go on November 20.

The Month 17 RP might be obtainable in two variants. Whereas the bottom variant (Elite Go) might be redeemed for 360 UC, the superior variant (Elite Go Plus) might be redeemed by spending 960 UC.

Moreover, customers who’ve bought the M14, M15, and M16 RPs will obtain an EZ License Card upon buying the M17 RP. It will assist them get 2 RP Mission Playing cards per week in addition to unlock subsequent week’s missions beforehand.

Leaked rewards of the brand new C3S9 Month 17 Royale Go in PUBG Cellular

A number of YouTubers who’ve labored alongside the builders have uploaded movies to their channels, offering leaks concerning the forthcoming Month 17 Royale Go in PUBG Cellular. Primarily based on the leaks, the brand new RP could have an “Astral Splendor” theme.

Much like the earlier seasons, the upcoming RP has two sections — free and paid. Whereas the latter incorporates varied uncommon rewards, the previous incorporates solely a handful of things for customers unable to buy the M17 RP.

This is an summary of the numerous rewards included within the new Cycle 3 Season 9 M17 RP:

RP Rank 1: Lavish Pageantry Set along with Cosmos Fortress MK47

RP Rank 5: Lavish Pageantry Glasses

RP Rank 10: Magical Flora Helmet

RP Rank 15: Golden Insignia Decoration, RP Avatar (M17) along with Good Ending Emote (additionally out there within the free RP tab)

RP Rank 20: Galactic Nova Stun Grenade along with Legendary Deer Parachute (additionally out there within the free RP tab)

RP Rank 25: Hazard Medic Set (additionally out there within the free RP tab )

RP Rank 30: Violet Stargate Airplane End along with Monochrome Radiance Emote

RP Rank 35: Mr.Corn Win94 (additionally out there within the free RP tab)

RP Rank 40: Stellar Orb Kar 98K

RP Rank 50: Monochrome Radiance Set together with Monochrome Radiance Cowl

With so many rewards at stake, many PUBG Cellular gamers are set to buy the Month 17 Royale Go. Nonetheless, those that need to max out their RP immediately should purchase RP rank up playing cards (value 1000 UC) to rank up ten RP ranges directly.

Notice: PUBG Cellular has been banned by MeitY of Indian authorities. Therefore, players residing on this nation are urged to chorus from enjoying the sport and making in-game purchases.

Edited by Anirudh Padmanabhan



