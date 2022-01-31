Price drop on this sturdy and comfortable gaming chair

If you want to protect your health and especially your back when playing for hours, you have to invest in a good gaming chair, such as the Acer Predator Rift currently on sale.

Acer Predator Rift: robust and comfortable

The Acer brand has specialized in gaming with peripherals such as mice and keyboards, laptops and desktop PCs for a number of years, but you should also know that they also offer a gaming chair that is easy on your back.

The Predator Rift has a pillow that is placed at head and neck level and a lumbar pillow for your lower back. The latter also has high-density memory foam that adapts perfectly to your morphology, found both in the backrest and in the seat. Both are covered with PU leather.

The frame is made of steel giving it a very good sturdiness, it easily supports up to 120 kilos thanks to a class 4 gas spring, it also has pneumatic height adjustment, tension adjustment wheel and tilt locking system. More specifically, it can be tilted up to 155 degrees with ease.

The Acer Predator Rift is currently 249.99 euros instead of 299.99 euros. We also have a good plan for a high-performance NVMe M.2 SSD.

Why order this chair?

Super robustSuper comfortableValue for money

