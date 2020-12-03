Price drop for this Elgato Game Capture HD60S registration unit for recording your games on the console

If you want to share and record your games on your console, there are many accessories out there, but the Elgato Game Capture HD60S is a model that works perfectly. Thanks to this, you can also open your YouTube channel and publish your achievements.

Elgato Game Capture HD60S: Xbox, Switch and PlayStation Compatibility

The Elgato Game Capture HD60S is a small box that fits between your console and your TV to record the stream with the desired resolution:

Full HD with 60 frames per second Full HD with 30 frames per second HD with 60 frames per second HD with 30 frames per second 576p576i480p

These accessories have been optimized so that you have no delay. It also has a USB 3.0 port.

You should know that it is compatible with most consoles on the market:

Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch

With this box you can even stream without affecting your performance.

Sold at a price of 189 euros, it has just risen to 119.89 euros, but in the shopping cart it costs you only 83.95 euros. And to save your exploits, we have a Samsung package with an external SSD and a microSD card.

Why are you being seduced?

Full HD lag-free recording USB 3.0 for switch compatibility with super throughput

