Price drop for this beautiful helmet with a minimalist design

If you are absolutely looking for a new headset during this promotional period that is effective even without a large budget, then the SENNHEISER HD 458BT headphones are just the thing for you. We invite you to discover it in more detail without delay!

Zoom on the SENNHEISER HD 458BT headphones

The SENNHEISER HD 458BT headphones have a minimalist look with a high recognition value, as the red accents in their design really stand out. This new look also comes with active noise cancellation and support for high-quality wireless codecs (AAC, aptX™, aptX™ Low Latency) to ensure immersive sound quality and protect against noise and outside noise.

On the autonomy side, listening to an entire playlist or podcast is made easier by the autonomy of 30 hours on battery power and the advanced Bluetooth technology. Fast USB-C charging and a compact, foldable design make these SENNHEISER HD 458BT headphones an ideal all-day companion. And if you want to personalize your experience, these headphones give you access to the voice assistant and Smart Control app to personalize your sound experience.

Now is a good time for those looking to get their hands on these headphones, as the latter currently benefits from a €25 discount. This goes from 99.99 euros to 74.99 euros.

Why succumb to the SENNHEISER HD 458BT headphones?

Low priceEffective reduction of external noiseVery long battery lifeVery comfortable

