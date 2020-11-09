Price drop for the Super Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite 128 GB!

The Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite is a smartphone with an interesting price-quality ratio and currently benefits from a 90 euros discount on the starting price, a good plan to make big savings.

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite: a great Amoled screen and a large battery

The Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite is a smartphone with a very nice 6.47-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD + resolution, compatible with HDR10. You therefore have a good picture quality to watch your films and series, but also to play.

The Hitek surprise bag!

For only € 15 you can take home a mystery product worth at least € 20 to € 200: Switch Lite 🕹, gaming keyboard, Harry Potter chessboard, collector’s figure and much more … More information here

Under the hood we find the following:

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Graphics chip: Adreno 618 RAM: 6 GB Storage: 128 GB

Where Xiaomi stands out is in the photo part with a 4-sensor module:

64 megapixels, aperture f / 1.9, 26 mm (wide angle) 8 megapixels, aperture f / 2.2, (ultra wide angle) 2 megapixels, aperture f / 2.4, (macro) 5 megapixels, aperture f / 2.4 , (Depth of field)

Regarding autonomy, you will have to rely on a 5260 mAh battery compatible with 30W fast charging.

For the price it is currently 259 euros, previously it was 349 euros. Otherwise we also have the Redmi Note 9 Pro.

Why fall for this cell phone?

Large battery quadruple sensor Great price

Affiliate links

The Hitek team selects the best deals available on the internet for you. When you purchase a product from this article, the ecommerce website pays us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.