Price drop for the best Android TV box, the Nvidia Shield TV Pro

If you have a TV that won’t run Android TV or an operating system that you don’t really like, here is a very rare deal on the excellent Nvidia Shield TV Pro, one of the best Android TV boxes out there .

Nvidia Shield TV Pro: the benchmark for TV boxes

The Nvidia Shield TV Pro is the most powerful multimedia box on Android TV thanks to its Tegra X1 chip, which is similar to that of the Nintendo Switch. So you have no problem running greedy or streaming applications as well as games. Plus, you can turn it into a real console thanks to the manufacturer’s GeForce Now service.

Google Assistant is also built in, so you can search from the remote’s microphone or interact with other compatible devices in your home.

In terms of its specifications, it can display a 4K HDR image compatible with Dolby Vision, and for sound, it is Dolby Atmos certified.

It is usually 219 euros, but right now it is displayed at 204.50 euros. And to have some crazy sound, here is a 5.1 JBL BAR 4K kit.

3 good reasons to crack

Performance Android TV with Google Assistant GeForce Now compatible to turn it into a console

