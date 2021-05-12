Price drop for the benchmark Android smartphone

At Apple, we have the iPhone, and on the Android side, we have a variety of different brands and devices. However, if you want software tracking close to that of the Apple brand, you have to take a look at Google with its range of Pixels. Today the Pixel 5 is benefiting from a drop in price that is really very rare!

Google Pixel 5: 100% made by Google

The Google Pixel 5 is a smartphone with the special feature that it has no overlay for several years and is supported by Google in order to be able to use the most important updates from the American company.

In terms of features, it has a very nice 6-inch OLED screen with a Full HD + resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. In addition, the refresh rate is 90 Hz, which allows for excellent image fluidity and HDR10 + compatibility to provide a high quality display for movies and series.

Under the hood, Google went for a Qualcomm chip with 5G compatibility, which has been pretty interesting since the network opened:

SoC: Snapdragon 765G + Adreno 620 RAM: 8 GB Storage: 128 GB

What sets Google apart is the photo part thanks to its double 12.2 and 16 megapixel sensors in conjunction with artificial intelligence.

Regarding autonomy, you will have to rely on a 4080 mAh battery compatible with fast charging, as well as wireless and reverse charging.

While the Pixel 5 is still displayed in the official Google Store for 629 euros, it is currently 579 euros.

Why jump on it?

Software tracking Photo quality Free access to certain Google services

