Price drop during sale for this excellent 4K 100Hz OLED TV

You have invested in a latest generation console and now you want to take full advantage of it, the LG OLED48C1 4K UHD OLED TV benefits from a very nice reduction since it just passed the 1000 euro mark.

LG OLED48C1: an OLED TV that will appeal to gamers

LG has set itself apart from the competition thanks to the great picture quality of its high-end TVs, and today the OLED48C1 model is enjoying a big promotion for the 2022 winter sale.

It has a nice diagonal of 48 inches or about 121 centimeters with a 4K UHD resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels. In addition to this pretty diagonal, the panel offers a 100Hz refresh rate that will interest all gamers, especially if they own an Xbox Series X or a PlayStation 5. The image quality and refresh rate make it a must-have indeed. That’s not all ! The latter is compatible with Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync technologies, which means that it syncs with the PC’s graphics card to avoid tearing or even cracking.

The LG OLED48C1 is also a SmartTV, which means you can install the applications of your choice on it via the manufacturer’s store. Enjoy the delights of Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, MyCanal and Molotov. Also note that it’s compatible with Google Assistant, so you can search with your voice but also interact with it if you have a speaker connected.

Recently this TV went from 1499 to 1299 euros, but now it’s available for 999 euros, a bargain! We have another model of the same brand with QNED technology that is also for sale.

Why be seduced by this offer?

Image QualityFreeSync Premium100 Hz

