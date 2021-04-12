Preterm Birth Control Market to Garner US$ 1,809.0 Mn in 2025 , with a CAGR of 4.9% with Amag Pharmaceuticals, Ben Way Enterprises Sdn Bhd, Personal Medical Corp., Bioteque America Inc., Bliss Gvs Pharma Ltd.

The global Preterm Birth Control Market Is is expected to reach US$ 1,809.0 Mn in 2025 from US$ 1,190.5 in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 4.9% from 2018-2025.

North America is the largest geographic market and it is expected to be the largest revenue generator during the forecast period, whereas the market is expected to witness growth at a significant rate in Asia Pacific (APAC) region during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific per-term birth control market is expected to grow with CAGR of 5.1% to US$ 325.6 Mn in 2025 from US$ 222.4 Mn in 2017.

There has been a gradual increase in the number of preterm births from last few years. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), premature birth is a leading cause of death among the child below 5 years of age. It may be due to early induction of labor or caesarean birth. Multiple pregnancies, infections and chronic conditions such as diabetes and high blood pressure are others common causes of preterm births.

The Global Preterm Birth Control Market finds application in numerous products. The report has noticed that the global market is marked by several segments. The Preterm Birth Control sector of the global market is complex in nature and depends on demographics. The competitors in the worldwide market are counseled to understand the varied and dynamic supervisory limitations and plot their expansion strategies accordingly.

Top key vendors:

Cooper Surgical

Medgyn Products

Integra Life sciences Corporation

Panpac Medical Corp.

Dr. Arabin GMBH & Co. KG

Amag Pharmaceuticals

Ben Way Enterprises Sdn Bhd

Personal Medical Corp.

Bioteque America Inc.

Bliss Gvs Pharma Ltd.

PRE-TERM BIRTH CONTROL – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Treatment method

Devices

Cervical Cerclage

Vaginal Pessaries

Pharmaceutical treatment

A numerical graphical report has been presented in chapter format. In this, the introductory chapter provides a general point of view of the Global Preterm Birth Control Market. The next chapter offers an extensive view of the Preterm Birth Control industry, with an in-depth focus on the key regional markets. Sub-sectors such as technology and product expansion, key progress trends, competitive landscape analysis, key regional and national development status.

The Preterm Birth Control Market report focuses on the regional markets of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Also, the major details such as product types manufactured, production capacities, production values, gross margins, product production global share, company contact information, product pictures, manufacturing processes, product cost structures, etc. are included for better understanding. A number of analysis tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis have been employed to provide an accurate understanding of this market.

