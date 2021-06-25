Pressure Vessel Composite Materials Market 2023: Top impacting factors & major investment pockets are highlighted in the research

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, “Pressure Vessel Composite Materials Market by Material (Epoxy Resin, Carbon Fiber, and Glass Fiber) and End-use Industry (CNG Vehicles, Hydrogen Vehicles, and Gas Transport): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023” The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2362

Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest market share in 2016, and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 24.0%, owing to the presence of major automobile manufacturers in China. In addition, the demand from the natural gas vehicles is expected to drive the Asia-Pacific Pressure vessel composite materials market.

The hydrogen vehicle segment is projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to the establishment of several chemical companies in the Middle East. At present, the count for hydrogen fuel vehicles globally is approximately 15,000, and the number is expected to rise in the coming decade due to their availability and renewable properties. In addition, these vehicles are more fuel efficient than diesel or other gas engine vehicles.

The epoxy resin accounted for the largest industry share in terms of volume to the global market, accounting for more than two-fifths share in 2016. In 2016, the epoxy resin segment accounted for the highest market share in terms of volume in the global market, registering a significant CAGR of 16.6% during the forecast period. It enables improved impact-resistance, better dynamic-fatigue, and low-temperature performance of pressure vessels. In addition, epoxy offers high resistance to corrosion, provides high mechanical strength, and good adhesion to fabricate composites; thereby, boosting its high adoption in pressure vessels.

The other applications of pressure vessel are diving cylinders, distillation towers, recompression chambers, autoclaves, pressure reactors, nuclear reactor vessels, vessels in oil refineries & petrochemical plants, submarine & space ship habitats, hydraulic reservoirs, pneumatic reservoirs, storage vessels for LPG, fuel containers in automobiles, and others. The Pressure vessel composite materials market s is driven by the increase in the number of natural gas vehicle (NGV) vehicles globally. In addition, low-cost natural gases are preferred in the Asia-Pacific and LAMEA regions, owing to increase in the average prices of fuels over the last one decade.

The key players profiled in the Pressure vessel composite materials market are Samuel Pressure Vessel Group, Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, Larsen & Toubro Limited, Westinghouse Electric Company LLC., General Electric, Halvorsen, IHI Corporation, and Pressure Vessels (India).

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2362

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.