Pressure Sensors Market 2021 Strategic Assessments – ABB Ltd., All Sensors Corporation, Bosch Sensortec GmbH

The Pressure Sensors Market report includes an overview, which interprets value chain structure, industrial environment, regional analysis, applications, types market size, and forecast. The report is integrated with imperative insights on the market which will support the clients to make precise business decisions. The report incorporates data regarding the supply and demand situation, the competitive scenario, and the challenges for market growth, market opportunities, and the threats encountered by key players during the forecast period of 2021-2025. This is the latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally.

The pressure sensor market was valued at USD 5316.79 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 8931.87 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 9.26% over the forecast period from 2020 to 2025.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Pressure Sensors Market: ABB Ltd., All Sensors Corporation, Bosch Sensortec GmbH, Endress+Hauser AG, GMS Instruments BV (GE Measurement & Control), Honeywell International Inc., Invensys Ltd, Kistler Group, Rockwell Automation Inc., Rosemount Inc. (Emerson Electric Company), Sensata Technologies Inc., Siemens Building Technologies AG (Siemens AG), Yokogawa Corporation and others.

April 2020 – Bosch Sensortec announced the BMP390, a barometric pressure sensor for altitude tracking in smartphones and wearable and hearable devices. According to Bosch, the new sensor can measure height changes below 10 centimeters and is 50 percent more accurate than its predecessor. The new BMP390 supports GPS applications for outdoor navigation and calorie expenditure estimation tasks and is available for high-volume smartphone, wearable, and hearable manufacturers.

– The automotive industry, which is undergoing a technology transformation, with a significant objective of increasing safety, comfort, and entertainment, provides ample opportunities for the pressure sensors. The miniature size of pressure sensors, such as MEMS, is influencing their demand in the automotive industry’s design scheme, making them an essential factor for massive adoption. The miniature pressure sensors are best suited for measuring the pressure of the auto brake system, the pressure of the tires, the fluid pressure of the transmission system, the pressure of engine oil, and the pressure of intake pipe, as applications. Several parameters need to be controlled in the automotive sector, and pressure sensors add considerably to the developments of these aspects.

– With technological developments enabling the development of autonomous and self-driving cars, the adoption of sensors in vehicles is expected to witness subsequent growth. In the automotive sector, safety regulations enforced by governmental organizations also play a crucial role, in incorporating pressure sensors. Hence, the United States automotive sector has been leading the market studied, owing to the presence of a robust automotive industry. Thus, various countries’ environmental and safety regulations are expected to lead to an increasingly stringent requirement for accuracy, quality, and price of automotive pressure sensors.

– The concept of hybrid vehicles has led to the widespread adoption of sophisticated vapor pressure measurement systems. This will emerge as a necessity since the measurement process is more complicated than it is with ICEs (internal combustion engines). Developments on the same have begun. For instance, in October 2019, Melexis announced a Pressure Sensing IC specifically for Engine EVAP Systems. The design of a relative pressure sensor IC to operate in and measure shallow pressures across automotive applications are indicative of the company’s support of the rise in hybrid vehicles. The MLX90821 can detect the smallest vapor leaks, as a central part of EVAP systems.

For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Pressure Sensors Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Pressure Sensors Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. Analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

