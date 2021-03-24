Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Size, Overview with Detailed Analysis, Competitive landscape, Forecast to 2026| 3M Company, Tesa SE, Nitto Denko Corporation

Established vendors in the global pressure sensitive adhesives market are dominating through expansion of their market reach across several geographical locations for meeting end-user demands. Vendors in the market are also making huge investments in R&D activities for maintaining pace with continuously changing landscape of the market. This report, compiled by Fact.MR, provides in-depth analysis of the global pressure sensitive adhesives market for the forecast period 2017-2026, offering key insights on the growth prospects of the market.

Scope:

The scope of the Fact.MR’s report is to analyze the global pressure sensitive adhesives market for the forecast period 2017-2026 and offer accurate and unbiased insights to the readers. Pressure sensitive adhesives manufacturers, suppliers, and stakeholders in the global industry can benefit from the analysis offered in this report.

In-depth analysis regarding the energy saving properties, usage benefits, and long-term maintenance is detailed in this report. The comprehensive study offers insights on various market drivers, trends, and challenges shaping the future of the market, serving as a platform for future study, interest and understanding for the leading industries, trade magazines and journals related to the global pressure sensitive adhesives market.

Summary:

The report introduces the current scenario of the market for pressure sensitive adhesives. The executive summary section of the report offers information regarding the future scope of the global pressure sensitive adhesives market. Brief information on the vital aspects, facts, and statistics on the global pressure sensitive adhesives market is emphasized in this section.

Market Taxonomy

Region Resin Type Backing Material Application North America Acrylic Polypropylene Tapes Latin America Rubber Paper Labels Europe Other Product Types Polyvinyl Chloride Hygiene Japan Other Backing Materials Graphic Films APEJ Medical MEA Other Applications

Key Research Findings from Fact.MR’s Report

Polypropylene will remain preferred backing material for pressure sensitive adhesives

Acrylic is anticipated to be the most lucrative resin type in the market, with sales poised to account for revenues over US$ 40,000 Mn by 2026-end

Competition Tracking

Fact.MR’s report has listed key participants actively contributing to the market growth, which include 3M Company, Tesa SE, Nitto Denko Corporation, LINTEC Corporation, BASF SE, Lohmann GmbH & Co. KG, Exxon Mobil Corporation, and Scapa Group PLC.

Research Methodology

Fact.MR is committed to offer unbiased and independent market research solutions to its clients. Each market report of Fact.MR is compiled after months of exhaustive research. We bank on a mix of tried-and-tested and innovative research methodologies to offer the most comprehensive and accurate information. Our main sources of research include,

Primary research

Secondary research

Trade research

Focused interviews

Social media analysis

