Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Insights, Leading Players, Growth and Future Scope

The growing e-commerce industry is one of the biggest factors responsible for the rise in the demand for pressure-sensitive adhesives across the globe. According to an article published by RetailNews Asia in 2019, the global online grocery market in Asia-Pacific (APAC) is predicted to grow by 196% by 2023. Since the last few years, there has been a massive surge in the disposable income of the people, and this has created a huge demand for packaging materials, including cartons, which is further pushing the demand for pressure- sensitive adhesives.

Powered by the above-mentioned factors, the revenue generated from the sales of pressure-sensitive adhesives is predicted to increase from $7,414.0 million in 2018 to $9,351.8 million by 2024. The global pressure sensitive adhesives market is additionally expected to advance at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period (2019–2024). Apart from packaging and construction, such adhesives are used in the electrical and electronics, automotive, and healthcare and hygiene industries. Amongst these, the packaging industry recorded the highest utilization of these materials in the past, mainly due to the wide-scale usage of these materials in carton packaging, as mentioned above.

Geographically, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region registered the highest usage of pressure-sensitive adhesives in the past, and this trend is predicted to continue during the forecast period. This is primarily attributed to the thriving electronics, packaging, automotive, and construction industries in the region. In addition to this, the flourishing electronics manufacturing industry in Japan, South Korea, and China and the large-scale consumption of FMCG products in China and India will create a huge demand for such materials in the region in the coming years.

Therefore, it is clear that due to the soaring e-commerce industry, burgeoning need for packaging in numerous other expanding industries, including food & beverage and manufacturing, the demand for pressure-sensitive adhesives is expected to surge in future.