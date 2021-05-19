Pressure Relief Devices Market Key Companies, Business Opportunities, Competitive Landscape and Industry Analysis Research Report by 2026

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Pressure Relief Devices Market was valued at USD 40.10 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 52.69 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 3.5%. Pressure ulcers are also known as pressure damage, pressure injuries, pressure sores, bed sores, decubitus ulcers. These are the areas of localized damage to the skin and underlying tissue and are caused by a combination of pressure, shear, and friction. Prolonged immobilization due to critical illness and mechanical ventilation can result in serious complications such as pressure ulcers. Pressure ulcer risk factors vary from person to person. The extended stay in the hospital of bed-ridden patients due to the underlying medical conditions such as cancer, multiple bone fractures, and other severe diseases results in pressure ulcers, which further increases the adoption of pressure relief devices.

The report puts an emphasis on the information regarding the key players with a special focus on their company profile, business overview, recent advancements, product catalog, and strategic business plans. It provides a comprehensive overview of the strategic alliances in the market under taken by the key players such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, agreements, product launches, brand promotions, and corporate deals, among others.

Key companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include:

Stryker Corp., Smith & Nephew, Invacare Corporation, Hill-Rom Services Inc., Paramount Bed Holdings Co. Ltd., Medtronic PLC, Talley Group Limited, ArjoHuntleigh, Apex Medical Corp., Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare Ltd (Sidhil Limited), Linnet spol.s.r.o. and PROMA REHA, s. r. o.

The Pressure Relief Devices market takes into account major geographical locations such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa to offer key insights into market growth, market size, market share, revenue growth, current and emerging trends, supply and demand ratio, import/export, consumer demand and behavior, and presence of key players in each region. The report offers an in-depth country wise analysis to impart better understanding of the market and its growth prospects.

Segments Covered in the report

Product (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Low-tech devices Foam-Based Mattress Gel-based Mattress Fiber-filled Mattress Water/Fluid-filled Mattress Air-filled Mattress

High-tech Devices Kinetic Bed Dynamic Air Therapy Bed



End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Hospitals

Clinics

Long-term Care Centers

Key Regions Analyzed in the Report include:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany U.K. Italy France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia U.A.E. South Africa Rest of MEA



Furthermore, it consists information about individual segment of the Pressure Relief Devices market based on the types and application. The report also offers insights about the key segments expected to register significant revenue growth over the forecast period and primary trends influencing their growth. It also offers CAGR and market share values for each segment to provide clear understanding of demand and trend in the global market.

Key Benefits of the Report:

Comprehensive overview of the changing dynamics of competitive landscape

Detail oriented futuristic prospects of factors driving and restraining growth of the market

Valuable insights on key market growth driving trends and monetary competence in the forecast period

Strategic recommendations to key players and new entrants to overcome barriers and challenges in the market

Revenue forecasts for the period of 2021-2027

