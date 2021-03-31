Pressure Reducing Valve Market Growth Set to Surge Significantly During 2019– 2026 | By Share, Demands

The global pressure reducing valve market size was valued at $2,501.7 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $3,617.7 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.5% from 2019 to 2026. The pressure reducing valve as the name indicates reduces the input pressure of gas or fluid to the desired value in various industrial applications. It is also known as pressure regulator. The simple structure of pressure reducing valve includes adjusting screw, pressure plate, diaphragm, spring cage, and others. In addition, these valves are economical, consume less space, and lightweight as compared to other valves.

In terms of end-user, the oil and gas segment has secured the highest share in the pressure reducing valve market in 2018, and chemical is expected to witness growth at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period owing to technical innovations, and increase in emphasis on the chemical and water & waste water system sectors, which is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities to market players in developing economies.

Major Key Players of the Pressure Reducing Valve Market are:

Apollo Valves, Eaton, Honeywell International Inc., KSB, Parker, Reliance Worldwide Corp. Ltd., Singer Valve, Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc, TALIS Management Holding GmbH, and WATTS Industries.

Pressure Reducing Valve Market Segments:

By Type

Direct acting

Pilot operated

By Operating Pressure

Below 300 Psig

301-600 Psig

Above 600 Psig

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Pressure Reducing Valve consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Pressure Reducing Valve market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Pressure Reducing Valve manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Pressure Reducing Valve with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

– The scope of this report centers on key market analyses, market drivers & challenges, and competitive analysis & trends. Research report examines each market and its applications, regulatory scenario, technological innovations, Pressure Reducing Valve market projections, market sizes, and shares. Moreover, the Pressure Reducing Valve market report examines the most recent trends, pipeline products and developments in the Pressure Reducing Valve market. Complete profiles of leading organizations in the market are also mentioned in this report.

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Pressure Reducing Valve Market Size

2.2 Pressure Reducing Valve Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Pressure Reducing Valve Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Pressure Reducing Valve Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Pressure Reducing Valve Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Pressure Reducing Valve Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Pressure Reducing Valve Sales by Product

4.2 Global Pressure Reducing Valve Revenue by Product

4.3 Pressure Reducing Valve Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Pressure Reducing Valve Breakdown Data by End User

In the end, Pressure Reducing Valve industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

