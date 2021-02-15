Pressure Reducing Valve Market – Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Production, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis and Forecast 2018-2028|Key Top Players- Watts Water Technologies, Inc., Spirax Sarco Engineering plc, TLV, Itap Spa, Caleffi S.p.a., HAWE Hydraulik SE, Yoshitake Inc.

Pressure Reducing Valve Market: Report Description

This FMI study offers a ten-year analysis and forecast of the global pressure reducing valve market for the period between 2018 and 2028. The study on pressure reducing valves considers 2017 as the base year with market values estimated for 2018 and a forecast developed for the duration of 2018 to 2028. Compound Average Growth Rate (CAGR) for both value and volume is represented from 2018 to 2028. The pressure reducing valve market study covers various perspectives of the market, including market dynamics, value chain, pricing analysis, competition analysis, regional, and segmental growth comparison and macro-economic and industry growth analysis, along with pressure reducing valve market segment level projections in a comprehensive manner. As per the findings of the pressure reducing valve market study and perspectives of industry participants, the global pressure reducing valve market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% between 2018 and 2028 in terms of value.

The Future Market Insights report on pressure reducing valves carefully analyses the market at a global and regional level through segmentation on the basis of key parameters such as material, operating pressure, application, end-use industry and product type. The primary objective of the report is to offer key insights on market updates, competition positioning, current trends, market potential, growth rates and other relevant information and statistics in a suitable manner to the readers or various stakeholders of the pressure reducing valve market.

Pressure reducing valves, as considered under the scope of the research study, include the valves that are utilized only for industrial purposes and not residential purposes. The report covers only pilot operating and direct operating pressure reducing valves.

Each section of the report is structured to facilitate the reader to develop a thorough understanding of the dynamics and behaviour of the pressure reducing valve market. It begins with pressure reducing valve market definitions, followed by the pressure reducing valve market background, pressure reducing valve market dynamics, and pressure reducing valve market analysis by key segments, regional analysis and competition landscape. Each section covers a qualitative and quantitative assessment of the pressure reducing valve market on the basis of facts, historical developments and key opinions collected from industry participants through dedicated interviews with the key stakeholders and trends in the pressure reducing valve market.

Pressure Reducing Valve Market: Segmentation

Material Operating Pressure Application End-use Industry Product Type Region Cast Steel

Stainless Steel

Carbon Steel

Cast Iron

Ductile Iron

Bronze 50-200 Psig

201-500 Psig

501-800 Psig

Above 800 Psig Gas

Steam

Liquid Power Generation

Pharmaceutical

Pulp & Paper

Chemical

Food & Beverages

Oil & Gas

Others Direct Acting

Pilot Operating North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

China

India

Japan

South East Asia & Pacific

Middle East & Africa

In the following sections of the report, market value (US$ Mn) and volume (in Units) projections for the pressure reducing valve market on the basis of the aforementioned segments at a global level. The global pressure reducing valve market values represented in these section have been agglomerated by collecting data and information at a regional level. Pressure reducing valve market information, along with key facts and insights, covers unique analysis frameworks, such as absolute $ opportunity analysis and attractiveness analysis for each of the segment.

The next section of the report presents a summarised view of the global pressure reducing valve market based on nine prominent regions with market numbers represented for key countries considered in the study. The section includes the regional market position, growth potential, trends and market attractiveness analysis for each of these regions. The pressure reducing valve market analysis sections cover regional trends and market projections for each segment, including Y-o-Y growth trends, market share analysis, market attractiveness and incremental $ opportunity assessment.

Table Of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Analysis

1.3. FMI Analysis and Recommendations

1.4. Wheel of Fortune

2. Market Introduction

2.1. Market Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition

3. Global Pressure Reducing Valve Market Background

3.1. Global Economic Outlook

3.2. Macro-Economic Factors

3.2.1. Oil and Gas Industry Outlook, 2015-2018

3.2.2. Global Proved Oil Reserves by Region, 2017

3.2.3. Global Natural Gas Production and Consumption Overview by Region, 2017

3.2.4. Global Chemical Industry Outlook, 2017

3.2.5. Global Pulp & Paper Production Overview by Countries, 2017A

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Drivers

3.3.2. Restraints

3.3.3. Trends

3.4. List of Key Oil & Gas Projects

4. Global Pressure Reducing Valve Market Analysis 2013–2017 and Forecast 2018–2028

4.1. Market Volume Projections

4.2. Pricing Analysis

4.3. Market Size Projections

4.3.1. Y-o-Y Projections

4.3.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis

4.4. Value Chain Analysis

4.5. Forecast Factors: Relevance and Impact

4.6. Pressure Reducing Valve for Fire Protection: Overview

Aforementioned sections gauge the contemporary market scenario and growth prospects in the global pressure reducing valve market, while the forecast presented in the sections assesses the market size in terms of volume and value.

Another crucial feature included in the FMI’s comprehensive report is the analysis of all the key segments in the pressure reducing valve market and the regional adoption, along with the revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market; however, the absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve in the pressure reducing valve market.

In the final section of the report, a competitive landscape of the pressure reducing valve market has been included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view categorised on the basis of providers present in the value chain, their presence in the pressure reducing valve market and key differentiating factors, and strategies. The primary category of providers covered in the report includes pressure reducing valve manufacturers, distributors and end-users.

Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the pressure reducing valve market report to evaluate their long- and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the pressure reducing valve market.

