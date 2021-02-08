Pressure Pumping Service Market 2021 Business Outlook – Halliburton, Baker Hughes, Schlumberger, FTSI, National Oil Varco

A Comprehensive Pressure Pumping Service Market research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Pressure Pumping Service Market By Application (Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Others) and Well Type (Horizontal, Vertical, Directional). The global pressure pumping service market report has been analysed by Region (North America, South America, Asia Pacific, ROW) and by Country (U.S, Canada, Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, China, Australia, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Algeria).

The Top Key Players in the Global Halliburton, Baker Hughes, Schlumberger, FTSI, National Oil Varco, Patterson-UTI, Calfrac, Liberty Oilfield Services, RPC Inc., B.J Services etc.

Executive Summary:

The global market of Pressure pumping service is mainly driven by rising well completion activities such as hydraulic fracturing and cementing in Shale wells. Rising demand and price of hydrocarbons led to the development of Shale reserves accompanied with fracturing activities to exploit the shale oil and gas reserves.

The market is primarily driven by hydraulic fracturing and cementing activities in United States. North America region is the biggest market in the current period and expected to lead in forecast period. In the forecast period, APAC region will witness strong growth backed by rising demand of hydrocarbon and large resources of Shale oil and gas in China and Australia.

The report has covered and analysed the potential of Global Pressure Pumping Service Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the Global Pressure Pumping Service Market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

