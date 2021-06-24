Pressure Monitoring Market Size, Share, Industry Analysis and Global Forecast to 2026
Increase in prevalence of chronic and acute diseases are responsible for the growing CAGR of the pressure monitoring market. Technological development, increase in purchasing power and general awareness about healthcare is further contributing to the rising CAGR.
Reports and Data has recently added a comprehensive report titled Global Pressure Monitoring Market which offers complete assessment of current and emerging trends, regional outlook, competitive landscape, and forecast estimation of market share, market size, and revenue generation. The report is an all-inclusive document that focuses on growth statistics, revenue growth, key factors driving and restraining market growth, market valuation, CAGR, and provides crucial insights about top companies, business opportunities, expansion plans, and strategic alliances undertaken by the key companies operating in the market. The report aims to provide a determining analysis of the market competition to help the user make pivotal business analysis.
The companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include
Philips Healthcare, Welch Allyn, GE Healthcare, NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Medtronic, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Nonin Medical Inc., A&D Medical, Smiths Medical, Icare Finland Oy, Essilor, and NIDEK CO., LTD.,
The report offers complete portfolios of the key companies operating in the market including production capacity, revenue share and size, gross margin, sales revenue and margin, business expansion plans, technological advancements, product portfolio, global market position, and financial standing. The report also discusses in detail the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches and brand promotions, partnerships, collaborations, agreements, and corporate and government deals.
The report further discusses in detail the market segmentation
Type (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)
Blood Pressure Monitors/Cardiac Pressure Monitors
- By Device
- Automated BP Monitors
- Ambulatory BP Monitors
- Sphygmomanometers
- BP Transducers
- By Technology
- Digital
- Aneroid
- Wearable
- By Accessory
- Blood Pressure Cuffs
- Manometers
- Valves and Tubing
- Bulbs
Pulmonary Pressure Monitors
- By Device
- Oximeters
- Capnographs
- Spirometers
- By Accessory
- Flanged Mouth Pieces
- Nasal Probes
- Filters
- Nasal Plugs
- Valves
- Others\
Intraocular Pressure Monitors
- By Accessory
- Prisms
- Prisms Sterilizers
- Tip Covers
- Sensors
- Others (Battery, USB Cables, Chargers, and Screw Drivers)
- Intracranial Pressure Monitors
- Other Pressure Monitoring Devices
Therapeutic Application (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)
- Respiratory Disorders
- Glaucoma
- Cardiac Disorders
- Neurological Disorders
- Dialysis
- Other Therapeutic Applications
Procedure (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)
- Invasive monitoring devices
- External Ventricular Drainage
- Micro transducer Monitor
- Non-Invasive monitoring devices
- Transcranial Doppler Ultrasonography
- Optic Nerve Sheath Displacement
- MRI/CT
- Tympanic Membrane Displacement (TMD)
- Fundoscopy (papilledema)
By End User (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)
- Hospitals
- Home Care Settings
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Clinics
- Diagnostic Laboratories
- Other End Users
The report focuses on evaluation of the Pressure Monitoring market in major regions and the countries included in those regions. The report evaluates the key aspects of the global market such as production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, import and export, economic growth, technological developments, and robust presence of key players in the region. The report also offers a country wise analysis to offer better information about the Pressure Monitoring market scope in key regions and crucial factors influencing market growth in major countries. Regional analysis covers the following:
- North America
- Canada
- U.S.
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- Italy
- U.K.
- Rest of EU
- Asia Pacific
- India
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of APAC
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- A.E
- Rest of MEA
Key Advantages of the Pressure Monitoring Market Report:
- Detailed analysis of changing dynamics of the global Pressure Monitoring market
- Valuable insights on key market growth driving trends and monetary competence over the forecast period
- SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis for each key market player to offer competitive advantage to readers and investors
- Comprehensive assessment of competitive landscape and regional analysis
- Assessment of key factors driving and restraining market growth
- Analysis of threats, limitations, growth prospects, opportunities, and barriers in the market
- Strategic recommendations to key market players and new entrants to assist them in gaining a robust footing in the market
