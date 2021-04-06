Pressure Gauge Market 2021 Business Scenario – Crane Co., Meggitt PLC, Honeywell International Inc., Stellar Technology, Emerson Electric Co

Pressure Gauge Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

The pressure gauge market is projected to register a CAGR of 3.25% during the forecast period.

Top Leading Companies of Pressure Gauge Market are QED Inc., Crane Co., Meggitt PLC, Honeywell International Inc., Stellar Technology, Emerson Electric Co., Tavis Corporation, CIRCOR International Inc., Newbow Aerospace Ltd, AMETEK Inc., Winters Instruments and others.

Key Market Trends:

The Healthcare Segment of the Market is Anticipated to Witness the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period

In the healthcare sector, analog and digital pressure gauges are used in various medical equipment, such as ventilators and oxygen cylinders. Digital pressure gaugeswith MEMS sensor technology also provide highly accurate and reliable methods for measuring pressure in situ, during various clinical conditions, such as brain injury, heart failure, compartment syndrome, airway obstruction, and spinal tumor. Medical pressure sensors measure the oxygen tank level (about 2,000 psi or more) and the flow of oxygen (about 4 kPa) being delivered to the patient. Pressure sensors are also required in the module that concentrates oxygen (typically 2 bar) directly from the atmosphere. Moreover, the technological expertise required to design sophisticated pressure gauges and sensors that are sensitive to even minor fluctuations in pressure readings is encouraging merger and acquisition activities in the market. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is driving the demand for ventilators, as in extreme cases, patients require machine-assisted breathing due to the irreparable damage to their lungs. This is anticipated to create a parallel demand for digital pressure gauges from medical device OEMs and drive the healthcare segment of the market studied, during the forecast period.

Regional Outlook of Pressure Gauge Market report includes the following geographic areas such as: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Pressure Gauge Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

