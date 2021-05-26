Presidential elections in Syria: Assad ahead of fourth term | Free press

Damascus (AP) – With his anticipated victory in the presidential election in Syria, Ruler Bashar al-Assad is heading for a fourth term.

Voters in the civil war country were called to vote for the head of state on Wednesday. A clear majority is expected from the authoritarian Assad, who has reigned since 2000. The 55-year-old’s two competitors were considered candidates to be counted. The opposition called the vote a “farce”. The Kurds who ruled Northeast Syria also rejected them.

A civil war has been raging in Syria for more than a decade, in which about 12 million people have been displaced. Many areas have been destroyed. In addition, the country is in a serious economic crisis. Millions of people suffer from hunger and poverty.

Government forces and their allies now control about two-thirds of the country in civil war. Only in these areas could voters participate in the vote. According to official figures, Assad won the election seven years ago with almost 89 percent of the vote. A result was expected at the end of this week.

Syrian leaders wanted a high turnout. The Sana state agency reported strong participation. The state media showed pictures of large crowds in front of the polling stations. Despite the corona pandemic, voters were sometimes overcrowded. Some people waved Syrian flags, others danced and sang. A voter from the city of Aleppo in northern Syria told the state broadcaster that she was proud to vote in the elections.

A teacher, on the other hand, reported to the German news agency that she and her colleagues had been asked to vote by the ruling Ba’ath party. Participation is compulsory.

Assad cast his vote in the city of Duma, east of Damascus. The visit to the State Duma and the elections there confirmed that in Syria there is no “one region against a region or one denomination against a denomination,” the head of state said according to media loyal to the government. Until 2018, the place was under the control of predominantly Islamist rebels. In April 2018, there was a chemical weapons attack attributed to the Syrian army.

Foreign ministers of Germany, the US, Italy, France and Britain criticized the election as “neither free nor fair” and “fraudulent”. You are contradicting UN Security Council resolutions and are not contributing to political unification of the country, they said Tuesday. They urged the international community not to recognize the result.

The UN-Syria mediator Geir Pedersen had also criticized the vote earlier. He said the election was not part of the international political process. A UN Security Council resolution provides for UN-overseen elections in Syria after the government and opposition agree on a new constitution. However, the work of the Constitutional Commission has stalled.

Opposition media and activists from southern Syria reported that many people there had refused to vote. Accordingly, there was a general strike in protest in some places. In the rebel-controlled city of Idlib in northwestern Syria, hundreds of people demonstrated against the presidential elections and chanted “the murderous regime of Bashar al-Assad”.