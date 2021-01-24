Presidential elections in Portugal have begun | Free press

The Portuguese are electing a new president today – but if the polls weren’t all wrong, the seven candidates could easily have spared themselves the election campaign. The incumbent Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa is re-elected.

Lisbon (dpa) – In Portugal, which was particularly hard hit by the corona pandemic, presidential elections started on Sunday. Conservative incumbent Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa is considered a firm favorite.

According to all investigations, the 72-year-old law professor and TV journalist will win the necessary absolute majority in the first round. The results are expected on Monday evening. The first forecasts should be made immediately after the polling stations are closed in the evening.

Portugal has just been declared a high-risk corona area by Germany. Due to the pandemic, there have been numerous calls to postpone the presidential election. The number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days was recently around 750 – one of the highest values ​​in the world.

Rebelo de Sousa, who has been in office since 2016, can expect 55 to 70 percent of the vote, according to surveys. However, according to the Portuguese media, the result could be tighter as supporters of the incumbent party could stay away from the ballot boxes given the victory that seems certain and the risk of contamination with the Sars-CoV-2 virus.

The head of state has a lot of power in Portugal. The president can rescind veto rights over laws and parliament and call new elections. For Portugal, it is the tenth presidential election since the 1974 carnation revolution.

