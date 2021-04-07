President on the bench – Erdogan’s seating plan sparks a scandal | Free press

At the EU-Turkey meeting in Ankara, Commission President von der Leyen was given only a marginal seat. A deliberate insult by the Turkish head of state?

Brussels / Ankara (dpa) – The EU Commission was outraged by the seats at the EU-Turkey meeting in Ankara.

A spokesman made it clear that, from her point of view, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen should have been on an equal footing with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and EU Council President Charles Michel. “The president was clearly surprised,” he said. But she preferred to talk about substantive issues.

At Tuesday’s meeting with Erdogan in the Turkish presidential palace, a large chair next to the Turkish head of state was reserved for Michel. Von der Leyen, on the other hand, was assigned a seat on a sofa some distance from the two of them. There she sat opposite Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Cavusoglu, who also took part in the conversation.

On Twitter, it was among other things reminded that the former President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker was allowed to sit at eye level during meetings with Erdogan. Green Bundestag member Cem Özdemir commented: “Such signals are being deliberately set by authoritarian oppressors and machos like #Putin, #Erdogan & Co. … If you can bear it, you don’t have to. At least you don’t get any respect from such men! “

Von der Leyen’s spokesman stressed that incidents like the one in the presidential palace in Ankara should not be repeated. Measures are now being taken for this. The committee also pointed out that von der Leyen had used the meeting with Erdogan to have a long and very open discussion with him on women’s rights and Turkey’s withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention on the Protection of Women and Children from Violence .

During Tuesday’s meeting with Erdogan, EU leaders discussed a possible expansion of the EU’s relations with Turkey. The background to this is the decisions of the EU summit a week and a half ago. The EU Heads of State or Government agreed with him to gradually expand relations with Turkey again. With this decision, the EU wants to prevent the escalation of further conflicts.

In terms of migration policy, and especially in the context of the migration deal concluded with Ankara in 2016, the EU is counting on Turkey as a partner to prevent refugees from continuing to travel to Europe.

Last year, the dispute between Greece and Turkey over Ankara’s controversial natural gas exploration in the Eastern Mediterranean had reached a dangerous point. The EU threatened Turkey with severe sanctions in December. Ankara later ended the controversial gas exploration and indicated its willingness to talk.

