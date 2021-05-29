President of the Republic postpones the book festival in the gardens of the Palace of Belém

This year’s edition was scheduled for June but has been canceled due to the pandemic. He has always brought several publishers together.

The fair was planned for June.

It was a two-in-one fair. At the same time as buying several books, I would visit the gardens of the Palácio de Belém. As last year, the 2021 Book Festival will not take place in Lisbon again. It was scheduled for next June but has been postponed due to the pandemic.

“Given the maintenance of the Covid-19 risk matrix and the reports from health institutions about the development of the situation in the Lisbon municipality, as well as the interpretation that could lead to the maintenance of the book festival planned in the gardens of Lisbon, the Palácio de Belém de 9 on 13. June, this was postponed to a date to be agreed with the editors and booksellers, who are grateful for their understanding of the decision to be made, “reads the presidency website this Friday, May 28th.

Practically the same reasons were announced in the 5th edition of the event in 2020. This initiative was launched in 2016 by Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa in the first year of his tenure. The aim has always been to promote reading and also to support the book industry in the country.

For now there is no scheduled date for the event. The book fairs in Lisbon and Porto, which usually take place in early summer, have also been postponed to the end of August and early September.