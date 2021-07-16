President of South Africa: Violence is planned and coordinated | free press

Johannesburg (AP) – According to President Cyril Ramaphosa, the days of protests and looting in parts of South Africa with at least 212 dead were coordinated by donors.

In a shopping center in the port city of Durban, protected by three army tanks, he condemned the violence on Friday as an attack on democracy. “Obviously all these incidents and looting were the trigger; there were people planning it, coordinating it,” said the 68-year-old. As a result, a few have been identified. You would be wanted. “We will not allow anarchy and unrest in our country,” he stressed.

Looking at the number of victims, the situation could have been worse, Ramaphosa said. “Yes, it could have been better, but we were overwhelmed by the situation.” The main purpose of the police was to prevent further loss of life. The aim of the unnamed lenders was to destabilize the economy. Contrary to popular belief, the violence is not ethnic.

Not full normal yet

The death toll could rise further, the minister in the presidential office, Khumbuzo Ntshaveni, later announced. Despite isolated attacks, especially in the coastal province of KwaZulu-Natal, the military has largely brought the situation under control, with major thoroughfares now open. “The situation in the two provinces is gradually but surely returning to normal,” Ntshaveni said. In total, more than 2,500 arrests have been made so far.

In the township of Alexandra near Johannesburg, the chief of the armed forces, General Rudzani Maphwanga, warned after the demonstrative landing of a heavy transport helicopter: “We will answer violence with violence; we will not allow economic sabotage.”

The South African government has now mobilized 25,000 soldiers to end violent protests in the stricken provinces of KwaZulu-Natal and the metropolitan area around the cities of Pretoria and Johannesburg (Gauteng Province). It is one of the largest military operations in the history of a democratic South Africa. They are also used in other provinces as a precaution.

Violence leads to supply bottlenecks

According to Ramaphosa, 95 people have died in KwaZulu-Natal alone. The day before, 117 deaths were officially announced nationwide, 91 of them in the coastal province, where isolated attacks were reported Friday night. The supply bottlenecks are increasing there. Refinery closures resulted in long lines for Durban’s few open gas stations. The government warned against buying hamsters and banned filling jerry cans. Because drugstores and clinics have also been looted, there is a shortage of medicines. According to dairy organization Sampro, farmers also have to destroy milk because it cannot be transported from the stables.

The protests initially centered on the imprisonment of ex-President Jacob Zuma of KwaZulu-Natal, who was sentenced to 15 months for ignoring the judiciary. Violent riots followed the protest. When asked about a pardon, Ntshaveni said: “The Justice Minister has made it clear that ex-President Jacob Zuma will be eligible for a pardon within three months and three weeks and for a medical pardon if he applies.”