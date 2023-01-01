President Biden got angry at reminders of Trump in the White House that included a $50,000 golf simulator, book says

President Joe Biden, left, and former President Donald Trump, proper, in a composite picture.Getty Pictures

Reminders of Donald Trump would anger Joe Biden when he gave excursions of the White Home, per an upcoming ebook.

The revelation comes from “The Combat of His Life: Inside Joe Biden’s White Home” by Chris Whipple.

The New York Publish acquired a pre-release copy of the ebook. It is set to go on sale on January 17.

President Joe Biden would get offended when he noticed reminders of former President Donald Trump within the White Home whereas giving non-public excursions of the presidential quarters, in response to an upcoming ebook.

In “The Combat of His Life: Inside Joe Biden’s White Home,” which is because of be printed on January 17, writer Chris Whipple wrote that Biden would “let unfastened” on Trump when exhibiting particular friends round his official residence, per the New York Publish.

On one event, Biden turned irate and began to curse after coming throughout Trump’s big-screen TV and golf simulator in a room above the Oval Workplace, stated the ebook, in response to the newspaper.

“‘What a fucking asshole,” Biden stated, per the New York Publish’s reporting on Whipple’s upcoming ebook. The Publish acquired a pre-release copy of “The Combat of His Life: Inside Joe Biden’s White Home.”

The Washington Publish reported in 2019 that Trump put in a room-sized golf simulator on the White Home that allowed the previous president to hit a ball into a big video display. It value roughly $50,000 to put in, the newspaper stated, citing a former White Home official.

In response to Whipple, it wasn’t solely the golf simulator that aggravated Biden and reminded him of his predecessor. The president additionally requested that the Resolute desk within the Oval Workplace be eliminated because it was a “ubiquitous” reminder of Trump, the ebook stated, per the Publish.

The desk, w reward from Queen Victoria to President Rutherford B. Hayes in 1880, was constructed from the oak timbers of the British exploration ship HMS Resolute.

A view of the Resolute desk within the Oval Workplace.Invoice O’Leary/The Washington Publish by way of Getty Pictures

It has been used within the Oval Workplace by a number of presidents, together with Trump and former President Barack Obama, however the ebook stated that Biden wished to make use of a desk belonging to the late President Franklin D. Roosevelt. It couldn’t be moved, nevertheless, so the Resolute desk remained in place, per the Publish.

The Biden administration didn’t instantly reply to Insider’s request for remark.

