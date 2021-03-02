Presenter Isabel Silva is leaving TVI

It was the company that heralded the end of a decade of professional connection on social media.

There are other changes in the world of television. Presenter Isabel Silva announced she was leaving TVI in a message posted on Instagram reviewing her ten-year connection with the Queluz de Baixo channel.

The presenter, who is associated with programs such as “Apanha Se Puderes” and “Arraial TVI”, emphasizes that TVI has “always valued and praised” the “joy, spontaneity and focus on work” that characterize it.

“I arrived at TVI on February 20, 2011 and now, in 2021, have completed a decade of work growing and developing as a communicator,” he wrote. “My cooperation with TVI in the Service Service area was ended and as of today I am no longer connected to the channel. I have unforgettable moments with me and I honestly wish myself the best for this season, which will always be special to me, ”he added.

Without announcing what her next career move will be, the 34-year-old presenter, who is also the author of nutrition books, has promised that she will be back on screen “soon”. “Today I am opening a new chapter knowing that the moments of transformation I am going through will make my life even more exciting. I am here and I will always share the projects of my life with you. To those who follow me through television, I leave the will and the certainty that I will soon be back on the screens, ”they say.