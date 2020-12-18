Prescriptive Analytics Market Trends, Strong Application Scope, Key Players, Growth Overview and Forecast by 2027

“Global Prescriptive Analytics Market Research Report 2020” provides a unique tool for evaluating the Market, highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making. This report recognizes that in this rapidly-evolving and competitive environment, up-to-date Marketing information is essential to monitor performance and make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments, and focuses on Markets and materials, capacities and technologies and on the changing structure of the Prescriptive Analytics Global Prescriptive Analytics Market key players Involved in the study are

Global prescriptive analytics market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 32.23% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed to the rising demand of innovative technology such as Big Data and IoT.

Global Prescriptive Analytics Market Breakdown:

By Component

Software

Services Professional Services Managed Services



By Data Type

Unstructured Data

Semi-Structured Data

Structured Data

By Application

Risk Management

Operations Management

Revenue Management

Network Management

Supply Chain Management

Workforce Management

Others

By Business Function

Human Resources

Sales

Marketing

Finance

Operations

By Deployment Model

On-Premises

On-Demand

By Vertical

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Information Technology and Telecommunications

Retail and Consumer Goods

Media and Entertainment

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Travel and Hospitality

Transportation and Logistics

Government and Defense

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Global Prescriptive Analytics Market Dynamic Forces:

Market Drivers:

Rise of innovative technologies such as Big Data and IOT is driving the growth of the market

Growing demand of real-time accessibility of data for well-organized business actions is propelling the growth of the market

Increase in cyber-crimes and the requirement for crime forecast and avoidance.

Market Restraints:

The absence of a common platform to standardize the software development is hampering the growth of the market,

Slow ICT expenditure is anticipated to hamper the development of the prescriptive analytics market in underdeveloped nations.

Complicated analytical workflow and energetic nature of data is restricting the growth of the market

Who are the key Top Competitors in the Global Prescriptive Analytics Market?

Following are list of players:

River Logic, Inc., Altair Engineering, Inc., Profitect Inc., IBM Corporation, Fair Isaac Corporation, Ayata, TIBCO Software Inc,, Frontline Systems, Inc, NGDATA, Inc., Panoratio GmbH, Netformx., QualMetrix Inc., Absolutdata., Salesforce.com, inc, Accenture., Oracle, Teradata., SAS Institute Inc., Microsoft, SAP SE, Versium,

Crucial Research:

During the first survey, we interviewed various key sources of supply and demand to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to Prescriptive Analytics report. Key supply sources include key industry participants, subject matter specialists from key companies, and consultants from several major companies and organizations active in the Prescriptive Analytics market.

Minor Research:

Secondary data was collected and analyzed to reach the total Prescriptive Analytics market size, which was verified by the first survey.

Competitive Landscape:

Mergers & Acquisitions, Agreements & Collaborations, New Product Developments & Launches, Business overview & Product Specification for each player listed in the study. Players profiled in Prescriptive Analytics market are

