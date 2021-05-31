Prescription Narcotic Cough Preparations and Expectorants Market Market Breakdown, Development and New Market Opportunity and Forecast 2028 By Jubilant Cadista., Akorn, Incorporated, Cirondrugs, Synokem Pharma Prescription Narcotic Cough Preparations and Expectorants Market

Narcotic preparations are drugs that primarily induce sleep and dizziness. The major three narcotics are morphine, thebaine and codeine. An expectorant is a segment of mucokinetics, whereas mucokinetics are drugs that eliminate mucus from airways, lungs, bronchi and trachea. Expectorant allows the human body to improve the quantity or hydration of secretions, as a result of which the flow becomes clear.

The prescription narcotic cough preparations and expectorants market is expected to grow in coming years owing to factors such as increase in prevalence of respiratory tract disease, increase in demand for prescription narcotic cough preparations, availability of advanced drug and others.

Frankline Laboratories

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Zydus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Gemini Pharmaceuticals.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

Lyka Labs Limited

Jubilant Cadista.

Akorn, Incorporated

Cirondrugs

Synokem Pharma

The global prescription narcotic cough preparations and expectorants market is segmented on the basis of type, therapy and end user. Based on type, the market is segmented as acute cough and chronic cough. Based on therapy the prescription narcotic cough preparations and expectorants market is segmented as cough suppressants, nasal decongestants and combination medicines. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into medical pharmacies, retail pharmacies and online pharmacies.

