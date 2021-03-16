Prescription Digital Therapeutics (PDTx) Market 2021 : Estimated To Experience A Hike In Growth By 2027

The newly added report by Data Bridge Market Research entitled “Global Prescription Digital Therapeutics (PDTx) Market 2021” By Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application and Forecast gives productive ideas, updated information with the latest market intelligence and which supports with the strategic investment decisions. The exploration investigators give a detailed depiction of the value chain and its wholesaler network’s examination. This market study gives far reaching information that improves the understanding, scope, and utilization of this report. This report covers current market trends, opportunities, challenges, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, technological innovations and detailed competitive analysis of the industry players in the market.

The prescription digital therapeutics (PDTx) market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 21.6% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 2,698.99 million by 2027. Rising prevalence of metabolic diseases such as diabetics and continuous monitoring of diseases everywhere and extensive research & development activity in prescription digital therapeutics (PDTx) are the major drivers which propelled the demand of the prescription digital therapeutics (PDTx) market in the forecast period.

The major players covered in Prescription Digital Therapeutics (PDTx) are:

Omada Health, Inc

ResMed

SAMSUNG

GAIA AG

Pear Therapeutics, Inc

Welldoc’s Bluestar

Solera Network

Akili Interactive Labs, Inc

Better Therapeutics, LLC

BigHealth

Biofourmis

Click Therapeutics, Inc

Happify, Inc

Limbix Health Inc

Prescription Digital Therapeutics (PDTx) market research report aids in achieving a sustainable growth in the market, by providing a well-versed, specific and most relevant product and market information. The market drivers and restraints have been explained using SWOT analysis. Business intelligence has been applied to generate this market report which is a vital aspect when it comes to accomplish thorough and wide-ranging market insights. This market report will also surely help in the journey to achieve the business growth and success. The global Prescription Digital Therapeutics (PDTx) report also provides an insightful overview of product specification, technology, applications, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as revenue, cost, and gross margin.

Prescription Digital Therapeutics (PDTx) Market Segmentation:

By Mechanism (Input Mechanisms, Output Mechanisms)

By Category (Medication Augmentation, Medication Replacement)

By Treatment (Outpatient Treatment, Monotherapy), Software (Software for Respiratory Conditions, Software for Mental Health, Software for Opioid Use Disorder, Software for Diabetes, Others)

By Services (Behavioral Microservices, Medical Microservices), App Accessibility (Android, iOS, Windows)

By App Type (Native Apps, Web Apps)

By Application (Substance Use Disorder (SUD), Opioid Use Disorder (OUD), Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), Alzheimer’s Disease, Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), Insomnia, Epilepsy, Movement Disorder, Multiple Sclerosis, Migraine, Autism Spectrum Disorder, Oncology, Inflammation, Respiratory, Cardiovascular, Pain Management, Metabolic Conditions, Others), Patients (Children, Adults)

Prescription Digital Therapeutics (PDTx) Market Country Level Analysis

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

Table Of Content

Research Coverage: This is the first part of the research that covers market segmentation outlines, years studied, analysis targets, major global Innovation Management Platforms manufacturers, and product range.

Key Market Features: The report here puts the spotlight on market output, revenue, usage, and potential. It also brings market trends, drivers, restraints and macroscopic indicators to light.

Profiles of companies: This section includes a broad examination of key players in the global Prescription Digital Therapeutics (PDTx) market based on various factors such as the latest advances, market share and gross margins. This provides an analysis of SWOT, too.

Key Strategic Developments: All the regions evaluated in the study are examined here based on key factors such as volume, sales, market share, import, and export.

Regional demand: Each domestic market discussed here is evaluated based on the global market’s share of sales and output.

Product market penetration: It comprises of the study of costs, sales and industry overview by product type.

Continued……..

Competitive Landscape and Prescription Digital Therapeutics (PDTx) Market Share Analysis

The major companies which are dealing in the global prescription digital therapeutics (PDTx) market report are Omada Health, Inc., ResMed, SAMSUNG, GAIA AG, Pear Therapeutics, Inc., Welldoc’s Bluestar, Solera Network, Akili Interactive Labs, Inc., Better Therapeutics, LLC, BigHealth, Biofourmis, Click Therapeutics, Inc., Happify, Inc., Limbix Health, Inc., Naturalcycles Nordic AB, NuvoAir AB, Sensyne Health plc, Voluntis, Xealth among other domestic and global players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Many product launches and agreements are also initiated by the companies’ worldwide which are also accelerating the prescription digital therapeutics (PDTx) market.

For instance,

In June 2020, Pear Therapeutics, Inc. announces RESET prescription digital therapeutics market authorization from the Health Science Authority in Singapore for the treatment of adults with Substance Use Disorder.

Global Prescription Digital Therapeutics (PDTx) Market Scope and Market Size

On the basis of mechanism, the prescription digital therapeutics (PDTx) market is segmented into input mechanisms and output mechanisms.

On the basis of category, the prescription digital therapeutics (PDTx) market is segmented into medication augmentation and medication replacement.

On the basis of treatment, the prescription digital therapeutics (PDTx) market is segmented into outpatient treatment and monotherapy.

On the basis of software, the prescription digital therapeutics (PDTx) market is segmented into software for respiratory conditions, software for mental health, software for opioid use disorder, software for diabetes and others.

On the basis of services, the prescription digital therapeutics (PDTx) market is segmented into behavioral microservices and medical microservices.

On the basis of app accessibility, the prescription digital therapeutics (PDTx) market is segmented into android, iOS and windows.

On the basis of app type, the prescription digital therapeutics (PDTx) market is segmented into native app and web app.

On the basis of application, the prescription digital therapeutics (PDTx) market is segmented into substance use disorder (SUD), opioid use disorder (OUD), attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), alzheimer’s disease, major depressive disorder (MDD), insomnia, epilepsy, movement disorder, multiple sclerosis, migraine, autism spectrum disorder, oncology, inflammation, respiratory, cardiovascular, pain management, metabolic conditions and others.

On the basis of patients, the prescription digital therapeutics (PDTx) market is segmented into children and adults.

Influence Highlights Of The Prescription Digital Therapeutics (PDTx) Market Report:

A comprehensive evaluation of all opportunities and risks in the Prescription Digital Therapeutics (PDTx) market.

Prescription Digital Therapeutics (PDTx) market current developments and significant occasions.

A deep study of business techniques for the development of the market-driving players.

Conclusive study about the improvement plot of the market for approaching years.

Top to the bottom approach of market-express drivers, targets, and major littler scale markets.

Favourable impressions inside imperative mechanical and publicize the latest examples striking the Global Prescription Digital Therapeutics (PDTx) market.

Impact of COVID-19 as well as how the market is functioning post-COVID-19.

Representation of regional analysis along with country level data.

An estimation of the entire market along with data to showcase how exactly the Prescription Digital Therapeutics (PDTx)market is changing.

