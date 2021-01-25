Prescription Digital Therapeutics (PDTx) Industry Size and Growth Factors Research and Forecast 2027 || Omada Health, ResMed, SAMSUNG GAIA AG

Global “Prescription Digital Therapeutics (PDTx) Market” 2021 Industry Research Report is an inside-out and expert examination on the flow condition of the Global Prescription Digital Therapeutics (PDTx) industry. In addition to that, this latest investigative report sorts the global Prescription Digital Therapeutics (PDTx) market by end client, type, area, and top players/brands. This report further elaborates various factors affecting the market drivers and development. Prescription Digital Therapeutics (PDTx) market also puts forward insights into market size, crucial markers, review, as well as the most recent net edge, income, types, patterns, along with provincial figure and examination.The report employs the tools to collect data from diverse sources to examine issues affecting the business’s relevant global markets with which cost can be reduced and brand awareness is created in the correct sectors. Expert researchers from DBMR can study business’s most pressing market concerns and then offer customized recommendations via such Prescription Digital Therapeutics (PDTx) report based on the gathered data.

The prescription digital therapeutics (PDTx) market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 21.6% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 2,698.99 million by 2027. Rising prevalence of metabolic diseases such as diabetics and continuous monitoring of diseases everywhere and extensive research & development activity in prescription digital therapeutics (PDTx) are the major drivers which propelled the demand of the prescription digital therapeutics (PDTx) market in the forecast period.

The major players who are leading the market throughout the globe are:

Omada Health, Inc.

ResMed

SAMSUNG GAIA AG

Pear Therapeutics, Inc.

Welldoc’s Bluestar

Solera Network

Akili Interactive Labs, Inc

COVID – 19 scenario analysis:

The COVID-19 pandemic has emerged as a humanitarian as well as economic crisis, creating strain on the society and affecting millions of people and businesses

Healthcare organizations are already working in battle mode, preparing new plans to respond growing COVID-19 patients, right from sourcing rapid diagnosing kits to sufficient PPE kits for workers

Industry closures and people are asked to stay in their homes which has cause taken a huge toll in terms of money and economic growth

Over 4 million people affected globally, with 300 thousand losing their lives due to SARS-CoV-2

Prescription Digital Therapeutics (PDTx) Market Segmentation:

By Mechanism (Input Mechanisms, Output Mechanisms)

By Category (Medication Augmentation, Medication Replacement)

By Treatment (Outpatient Treatment, Monotherapy)

By Software (Software for Respiratory Conditions, Software for Mental Health, Software for Opioid Use Disorder, Software for Diabetes, Others)

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT:-

Executive Summary: It includes key trends of the Prescription Digital Therapeutics (PDTx) market related to products, applications, and other crucial factors. It also provides analysis of the competitive landscape and CAGR and market size of the Prescription Digital Therapeutics (PDTx) market based on production and revenue.

Production and Consumption by Region: It covers all regional markets to which the research study relates. Prices and key players in addition to production and consumption in each regional market are discussed.

Key Players: Here, the report throws light on financial ratios, pricing structure, production cost, gross profit, sales volume, revenue, and gross margin of leading and prominent companies competing in the Prescription Digital Therapeutics (PDTx) market.

Market Segments: This part of the report discusses about product type and application segments of the Prescription Digital Therapeutics (PDTx) market based on market share, CAGR, market size, and various other factors.

Research Methodology: This section discusses about the research methodology and approach used to prepare the report. It covers data triangulation, market breakdown, market size estimation, and research design and/or programs.

Some of the key questions answered in these Prescription Digital Therapeutics (PDTx) Market report:

What will the Prescription Digital Therapeutics (PDTx) market growth rate, growth momentum or acceleration market carries during the forecast period?

Which are the key factors driving the Prescription Digital Therapeutics (PDTx) market?

What was the size of the emerging Prescription Digital Therapeutics (PDTx) market by value in 2021?

What will be the size of the emerging Prescription Digital Therapeutics (PDTx) market in 2027?

Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the Prescription Digital Therapeutics (PDTx) market?

What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Prescription Digital Therapeutics (PDTx) market?

What are sales volume, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Prescription Digital Therapeutics (PDTx) market?

What are the Prescription Digital Therapeutics (PDTx) market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Prescription Digital Therapeutics (PDTx) Industry?

Competitive Landscape and Prescription Digital Therapeutics (PDTx) Market Share Analysis

The prescription digital therapeutics (PDTx) market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product trials pipelines, product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the company’s focus related to prescription digital therapeutics (PDTx) market.

The major companies which are dealing in the global prescription digital therapeutics (PDTx) market report are Omada Health, Inc., ResMed, SAMSUNG, GAIA AG, Pear Therapeutics, Inc., Welldoc’s Bluestar, Solera Network, Akili Interactive Labs, Inc., Better Therapeutics, LLC, BigHealth, Biofourmis, Click Therapeutics, Inc., Happify, Inc., Limbix Health, Inc., Naturalcycles Nordic AB, NuvoAir AB, Sensyne Health plc, Voluntis, Xealth among other domestic and global players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Many product launches and agreements are also initiated by the companies’ worldwide which are also accelerating the prescription digital therapeutics (PDTx) market.

For instance,

In June 2020, Pear Therapeutics, Inc. announces RESET prescription digital therapeutics market authorization from the Health Science Authority in Singapore for the treatment of adults with Substance Use Disorder.

Significant Highlights of the Report:

A detailed look at the Industry

Changing business trends in the global Prescription Digital Therapeutics (PDTx) market

A concurrent evaluation of multiple parameters is necessary in diagnosing the occurrence of Prescription Digital Therapeutics (PDTx) Market.

Detailed market bifurcation analysis at different level such as type, application, end-user, regions/countries

Historical and forecast size of the market in terms of revenue (USD Million)

It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

Competitive landscape and player positioning analysis for the market

Global Prescription Digital Therapeutics (PDTx) Market Scope and Market Size

The prescription digital therapeutics (PDTx) market is segmented on the basis of mechanism, category, treatment, software, services, app accessibility, app type, application and patients. The growth among segments helps you analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of mechanism, the prescription digital therapeutics (PDTx) market is segmented into input mechanisms and output mechanisms. In 2020, input mechanisms segment is dominating the prescription digital therapeutics (PDTx) market as majority of prescription therapeutics devices are input based system.

On the basis of category, the prescription digital therapeutics (PDTx) market is segmented into medication augmentation and medication replacement. In 2020, medication augmentation segment is dominating the prescription digital therapeutics (PDTx) market since medication augmentation cannot replace the treatment by medication but it enhances the effectiveness of the treatment.

On the basis of treatment, the prescription digital therapeutics (PDTx) market is segmented into outpatient treatment and monotherapy. In 2020, outpatient treatment segment is dominating the prescription digital therapeutics (PDTx) market as prescription therapeutics majorly designed for the patients who cannot visit the doctor’s clinics regularly.

Prescription Digital Therapeutics (PDTx) Market Country Level Analysis

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

