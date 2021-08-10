Prepare the popcorn: the amazing films not yet opening in Portugal this year

Don’t miss the next “007”, the Gucci story, the prequel to “The Sopranos”, the remake of “Dune”, the new “Top Gun” or the sequel to “The Matrix”.

Yes, here comes the next “matrix”.

2021 should have been a great year in theaters. After all, the big blockbusters (and beyond) had been delayed in 2020 because of the pandemic. However, the solution to the situation took longer than expected and the first half of this year was also badly affected by Covid-19.

The good news is that distrust is skyrocketing in most countries – including Portugal – the remaining months until the end of the year are filled with good (and long-awaited) films to be seen in theaters that never made it to regain the usual audience since March last year.

In addition, there are several completely new films from recognized filmmakers. Such is the case with Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch”; “The Last Night in Soho” by Edgar Wright; “Benedetta” by Paul Verhoeven; Ridley Scott’s “The Last Duel” and “Casa Gucci”; “The Tragedy of MacBeth” by Joel Coen; “Rifkins Festival” by Woody Allen; “Cry Macho,” by Clint Eastwood; or “Don’t Look Up” by Adam McKay.

