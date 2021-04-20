Preparative and Process Chromatography Market Research 2018-2026 | Post Pandemic Industry Impact Analysis – Trends Market Research
Global Preparative and Process Chromatography Market was valued US$6.27 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach US$9.70 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of about 5.61% during a forecast year.
The global preparative and process chromatography report is segmented into four different categories such as product type, application, end-user, and region. Based on product type, the global preparative and process chromatography categorised into chromatography instruments, accessories, and others. Depending upon second category the global preparative and process chromatography market is further segmented into its application areas such as clinical diagnostics, environmental testing, food & beverage analysis, forensic tests, life sciences, and others. The third category of global preparative and process chromatography is end users such as agriculture and food industries, hospital and research laboratories, biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, and others. Based on region, global preparative and process chromatography market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.
The global preparative and process chromatography market is highly driven by increasing demand for insulin and other biopharmaceutical products purification, technological advancements. Emerging countries such as India, China, and Brazil providing opportunities for the players, which are in the preparative and process chromatography market. Though, the huge expense of instrument and substitute techniques for purification and separation of pharmaceutical products are the main restraining issues for this market.
The global preparative and process chromatography market is divided into product such as chromatography instruments, accessories, and others. The process chromatography leads the market due increasing in production of monoclonal antibodies and insulin in biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries.
In application, global preparative and process chromatography is divided in clinical diagnostics, environmental testing, food & beverage analysis, forensic tests, life sciences, and others. Among these, clinical and food & beverages is the fastest growing market due increasing the global human population.
Based on end-users, such as agriculture and food industries, hospital and research laboratories, biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, and others. Biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries account for the principal share of the global market in 2018, due to increasing research activities by pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies and increasing research and development programme for production of monoclonal antibodies and insulin.
Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast year. The growth in this market is mainly driven by the growing demand for preparative and process chromatography techniques in life sciences, biotechnology, and food & beverage areas and the geographic expansion of key chromatography players in this market.
Some of the key players in global preparative and process chromatography market are: GE Healthcare, Merck KGaA, Danaher Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies, Novasep Holding S.A.S, Waters Corporation, Daicel Corporation, and Shimadzu Corporation.
Scope of Global Preparative and Process Chromatography Market:
Global Preparative and Process Chromatography Market, By Product:
Process Chromatography
o Solid Supports and Reagents
o Resins
o Columns
o System
o Services
Preparative Chromatography
o Solid Supports and Reagents
o Resins
o Columns
o Systems
o Services
Global Preparative and Process Chromatography Market, By End user:
Agriculture and food industries
Hospital and research laboratories
Biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries
Others
Global Preparative and Process Chromatography Market, By Application:
Clinical diagnostics
Environmental testing
Food & beverage analysis
Forensic tests
Life sciences
Others
Global Preparative and Process Chromatography Market, By Region:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
South America
Key Players Operating In Global Preparative and Process Chromatography Market:
GE Healthcare
Merck KGaA
Danaher Corporation
Bio-Rad Laboratories
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Agilent Technologies
Novasep Holding S.A.S
Waters Corporation
Daicel Corporation
Shimadzu Corporation
Pall Corporation
Chiral Technologies, Inc.
Agilent
APIX
Bruker
Buck Scientific
CDS Analytical
Falcon Analytical
GenTech
Parker Balston
Quadrex
SRI Instruments
Teledyne Tekmar
Torion
Zoex