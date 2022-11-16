Preparation guide for Scaramouche, aka Wanderer, banner in Genshin Impact: Pre-farm, Pity, and materials

Vacationers ought to know that the whole lot about Wanderer, also referred to as Scaramouche, has been revealed by way of Genshin Affect 3.3 leaks. In the event that they want to put together for this character’s debut as a playable entity, then this information ought to be capable of help them. Extra particularly, this piece will concentrate on the next:

His supplies

How one can pre-farm his supplies

A fundamental introduction to Genshin Affect’s Pity system

Scaramouche has been a extremely anticipated playable character since his debut again in Model 1.1, which was almost two years in the past. Let’s take a look at his materials necessities first.

How one can put together for Wanderer, higher generally known as Scaramouche, in Genshin Affect 3.3

The Wanderer (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

Here’s a listing of all of the Ascension Supplies for Scaramouch, as revealed by the newest Genshin Affect 3.3 leaks:

One Vayuda Turquoise Sliver

9 Vayuda Turquoise Fragments

9 Vayuda Turquoise Chunks

Six Vayuda Turquoise Gem stones

46 Perpetual Calibers

168 Rukkhashava Mushrooms

18 Outdated Handguards

30 Kageuchi Handguards

36 Famed Handguards

420,000 Mora

Here’s a listing of his leaked Expertise Degree-Up supplies:

9 Teachings of Praxis

63 Information to Praxis

114 Philosophies of Praxis

18 Outdated Handguards

66 Kageuchi Handguards

93 Famed Handguards

18 Daka’s Bells

Three Crown of Insights

4,957,500 Mora

These supplies are topic to vary. Nonetheless, most leaked Genshin Affect characters virtually all the time find yourself having the identical Ascension and Expertise Degree-Up Supplies within the title as their leaked beta counterparts.

Scaramouche pre-farm information

The Anemo Hypostasis is the best Anemo boss in Genshin Affect (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

Now that you realize what Wanderer’s Ascension and Expertise Degree-Up Supplies are, it is time to pre-farm them. Fortunately, all of the required gadgets can be found within the present model of Genshin Affect.

Let’s begin with the Vayuda Turquoise gadgets. Sadly, the boss that drops Perpetual Calibers would not supply these, which means you’ll have to farm a minimum of two separate Regular Bosses to get the whole lot you want for Scaramouche.

Regular Bosses that drop Vayuda Turquoise gadgets embrace:

Algorithm of Semi-Intransient Matrix of Overseer Community

Anemo Hypostasis

Maguu Kenki

Weekly bosses that drop the identical embrace:

Stormterror

Shouki no Kami, the Prodigal

The Aeonblight Drake location (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

Perpetual Calibers are solely dropped by the Aeonblight Drake. Yow will discover this boss in Ardravi Valley, Sumeru. Sadly, the entity would not supply the rest that Wanderer must degree up.

Rukkhashava Mushrooms develop throughout Sumeru, so discovering 168 of them will not be too tough when you anticipate a reset. The above interactive map ought to make recognizing them comparatively straightforward.

Equally, the Handguard supplies are straightforward to get in Inazuma for the reason that enemies that drop them are scattered everywhere in the area. The above interactive map ought to assist misplaced Genshin Affect gamers.

Steeple of Ignorance location (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

The Praxis books are obtainable by way of the Steeple of Ignorance, however solely on Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday. You’ll have to anticipate these days to get these supplies for Scaramouche.

The Scaramouche weekly boss (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

The Daka’s Bells are obtainable by defeating Shouki no Kami, the Prodigal, as soon as per week. You will need to full the The place the Boat of Consciousness Lies quest to realize entry to it.

You get one Crown of Perception per fundamental occasion in a Model Replace. In Genshin Affect 3.2, you’ll be able to acquire it by taking part within the Fabulous Fungus Frenzy occasion.

Lastly, you’ll be able to farm Mora by finishing the Blossoms of Wealth world wide map.

Pity for Wanderer (Scaramouche) in Genshin Affect 3.3

Good luck at getting Scaramouche (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

The ultimate element to cowl on this information is how Pity works. Basically, there are two types of Pity:

Tender Pity begins on the 74th pull, tremendously growing your possibilities of pulling a five-star character. Arduous Pity begins on the ninetieth pull and ensures the obtainment of a five-star entity.

There may be additionally one other time period generally known as the 50:50 rule, which mainly signifies that you’ll have a 50% probability of getting Scaramouche when you pull a five-star character and have already obtained the featured five-star determine the final time.

