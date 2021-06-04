Prepackaged Medical Kits and Trays Market Investigation and Growth Forecasted Until the End of 2030

Growth rate of the global healthcare industry has been around 7% in recent years, which is expected to increase to over 9% over the next five years. With a growing healthcare industry, including multi-specialty hospitals, clinics, and others, there has been an increase in the number of patients. This also means increased chances of acquiring hospital-associated infections while being treated. In order to minimize these health risks, requirement for disposable products such as prepackaged medical kits and trays, disposable gloves, patient gowns, sterile medical devices, and others is increasing rapidly.

While the COVID-19 pandemic affected production across manufacturing units for a while, contrary to this, there has been surge in demand due to the rush of patients in clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. This has fuelled the growth of the prepackaged medical kits and trays market, and is anticipated to drive the market further over the next few years.

Request a report sample to gain comprehensive market insights at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5413

“Increasing concerns in relation to HAI’s together with increasing precautionary measures taken owing to the COVID-19 outbreak is likely to drive sales of prepackaged medical kits and trays. Moreover, increase in ENT, laparoscopy, along with other surgeries is further spurring the market expansion” says the Fact.MR report.

COVID-19 Impact on Prepackaged Medical Kits and Trays Market The outbreak of novel coronavirus has impacted the production capacity of manufacturing units of most sectors during the first two quarters of this year, due to factors such as lockdowns, financial crisis, closing of logistics units, shortage of labor, trade restrictions, and others. However, demand for medical disposables, including prepackaged medical kits and trays, has increased substantially due to strict precautionary measures being taken to combat the spread of COVID-19. Added to this, increase in number of patients getting admitted in acute care has resulted in surge in demand for prepackaged medical kits and trays, as these play a very crucial role for such patients for minimizing the risk of infections. Though the pandemic has caused instabilities up to some extent for manufacturers, the market has high potential to overcome these restraints and grow exponentially over the coming years.

Key Takeaways

US will hold largest share; however, manufacturing hubs in India, Malaysia, Indonesia, will be important from an export perspective

Laparoscopic trays is the most lucrative category, and is set to grow at 6% CAGR through 2030

Multi-specialty hospitals account for the highest demand, followed by clinics

Driving Factors

Increasing number of patients in clinics, multi-specialty hospitals, and others are boosting requirement for market growth.

Rising incidences of hospital-associated infections while being treated is encouraging demand for disposable prospects such as prepackaged medical kits & trays.

The market is witnessing a surge in demand owing to the rush of patients in clinics, ASCs, and others caused by COVID-19 outbreak.

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/5413

Constraints

Increasing FDA recalls to pass the testing process of these kits and trays might negatively impact the market growth.

Rising pricing pressure due to expensive sterilization process can hinder the market growth.

Anticipated Market Impact by COVID-19 Outbreak

The prepackaged medical kits and trays market is positively impacted amid the COVID-19 outbreak due to increasing number of patients admitted in acute care has ensued in surging demand for pre-packaged medical kits & trays, since its play a vital role in minimizing infections risk. Although the outbreak has caused instabilities up to some level for market players, the market has high prospects to overcome these constraints and expand exponentially in the approaching years.

Competition Landscape

Key companies in the prepackaged medical kits and trays market are focusing on launching more diverse segments of products with better quality to sustain fierce competition.Key companies identified in the market are Medtronic Plc., Boston Scientific, Corporation, The 3M Company, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Smith & Nephew Plc., Hogy Medical Co. Ltd., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Cypress Medical Products, LLC, Molnlycke Health Care AB, Medline Industries Inc. and C.R. Brad, Inc.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5413

More Valuable Insights on Prepackaged Medical Kits and Trays Market

In its latest report, Fact.MR has provided detailed analysis on the global prepackaged medical kits and trays market, comprising data on historical statistics (2015-2019) and forecasts of demand for the period from 2020 to 2030. The report discusses critical insights on the prepackaged medical kits and trays market in terms of product (laparoscopic trays, laceration trays, ENT trays, ophthalmic custom trays, custom ob/gyn kits, hysterectomy kits, open heart surgery kits, angiography/angioplasty/catherization kits, lumbar puncture trays, biopsy trays, suture removal kits, dressing kits, orthopedic kits & trays, and anaesthesia kits) and end user (multi-specialty hospitals, clinics, stand-alone laboratories, ambulatory surgical centers, academic research institutes, and others), across 5 key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa).

Explore Wide-ranging Coverage of Fact.MR’s Healthcare Landscape

Medical Waste Containers Market: Find insights on the medical waste containers market with analysis of segments, statistics, influencers, market players, and business strategies adopted over a forecast period of 2020-2026.

Biomedical Refrigerators and Freezers Market: Fact.MR’s report on the biomedical refrigerators and freezers market offers insights on the market during 2017-2022 including restraints, revenue sources, market leaders, and market strategies.

Medical Beds Market: Read an analysis of the medical beds market with insights on growth factors, opportunities, restraints, regional market forecast, regulatory policies, and strengths of market leaders.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analysed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583