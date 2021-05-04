Prenatal Vitamins Supplements Market is Expected to Rise up to US$56.10 Bn by the End of 2024

The demand within the global market for prenatal vitamin supplements has been rising on account of the focus given on the health of pregnant women, finds Transparency Market Research (TMR). The presence of a stellar industry for women healthcare has also aided the growth of the global prenatal vitamin supplements market. It is expected that the market vendors in the global prenatal vitamin supplements market would capitalise on innovative marketing hacks in order to drive consumer traffic.

The market vendors have also found multiple avenues for selling their products which has in turn improved the competitive landscape. The key vendors within the global prenatal vitamin supplements market have been focusing on building a robust consumer-base that aids market growth.

The market for prenatal vitamin supplements is expected to become increasingly fragmented over the years to follow. This owes to the entry of a massive number of newbie vendors into the global prenatal vitamin supplements market. No single vendors can be considered as the undisputed leader of the market. However, strategic alliances could give an edge to some of the key players in the global prenatal vitamin supplements market. Some of the prominent players in the global prenatal vitamin supplements market are New Chapter, Inc., Rainbow Light Nutritional Sytems Inc., and Country Life LLC.

Transparency Market Research (TMR) finds that the global prenatal vitamins supplements market would grow at a respectable CAGR of 7.7% over the forecast period between 2016 and 2024. The total value of this market stood at US29.12 bn in 2015, and is projected to touch US$56.10 bn by the end of the forecast period. Prenatal supplements help women in staying healthy during the various trimesters of pregnancy.

This factor has encouraged medical professionals to contribute toward the marketing and promotion of prenatal vitamins supplements. Therefore, the market vendors have acquired a new avenue for generating sales in recent times.

Growing Inclination of Select Groups toward Surrogacy

The practice of surrogacy has got a green signal from medical practitioners, and several groups of people are resorting to it in recent times. This factor has generated fresh opportunities within the global prenatal vitamins supplements market. Furthermore, unhealthy living standards often result in immature fertilisation of the egg in women. In this scenario, it becomes necessary to administer prenatal vitamins supplements to ensure healthy delivery. Therefore, the need for prenatal vitamins supplements can arise out of multiple complications and conditions in pregnant women.

North America to Witness Key Improvements in Gynaecology

The development of high-performance prenatal vitamins supplements can be traced back research conducted across high-end laboratories in the US. Furthermore, medical practitioners in the US are more liberal towards the use of maternity supplements.

