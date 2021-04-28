Prenatal Testing Market Size, Business Scenario, Share, Growth, Insights, Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecasts Report 2027 The report firstly introduced the Prenatal Testing basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on.

The global Prenatal Testing Market is forecasted to be worth USD 8.08 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Over the forecasted period, the global Prenatal Testing market is anticipated to grow rapidly due to the growing chance of chromosome defects with rising maternal age. Per year about 10.0% to 15.0% of clinically reported pregnancies end in miscarriage, and chromosome defects are found in around 50.0 %. In addition, increasing awareness of the advantages of enhanced testing procedures is expected to stimulate market growth during the forecasted period. Besides, the rising enhancement in reimbursement scenario in prenatal testing is likely to fuel the market growth in the forecasted period.

Key questions answered in the report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

Research Methodology

Data triangulation and market breakdown

Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data

Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights

Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources

Key Highlights From The Report

In January 2020, Blueprint Genetics Oy acquired by Quest Diagnostics. The incorporation of Blueprint Genetics will extend and improve the genetic Quest Value Proposition, providing its accelerated development agenda.

Over the forecasted timeframe, the ultrasound segment is expected to hold the largest market with a CAGR of 13.2%. Ultrasound prenatal testing is a more secure and pain-free procedure that uses sound waves to generate images that show the infant’s condition and position.

The largest market will be held by the non-invasive segment during the forecasted timeframe. The benefit of non-invasive testing is lessened pain, shorter clinical stays, low chance of infection, quick healing, and limited blood loss.

It is expected that the diagnostic center segment will lead the market. The development is due to forces such as initiatives to provide accurate and effective paternity tests and the rising incidence of chromosomal abnormalities.

Due to the increased expenditure on medical services, the demand for invasive and non-invasive diagnosis, and raising genetic syndrome occurrence, North America is expected to lead the market during the forecasted period.

Key participants include Quest Diagnostics, GeneDx, Inc., Natera, Inc., Illumina, Inc., Ravgen Inc., Prenatal Paternities Inc., Ariosa Diagnostics, Inc., Eurofins NTD Inc., Counsyl, Inc., and LabCorp, among others.

Regional scope- North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA

Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Blood or Saliva

Urine

Ultrasound

Amniocentesis

Chorionic villus sampling

Percutaneous umbilical blood sampling

Test Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Invasive

Non-Invasive

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Microdeletions Symptoms

Trisomy

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Specialty Clinics

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

The industry experts have left no stone unturned to identify the major factors influencing the development rate of the Prenatal Testing industry including various opportunities and gaps. A thorough analysis of the micro markets with regards to the growth trends in each category makes the overall study interesting. When studying the micro markets the researchers also dig deep into their future prospect and contribution to the Prenatal Testing industry.

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Prenatal Testing Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Prenatal Testing Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Prenatal Testing Market By Application Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 6. Prenatal Testing Market By Product type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 7. Prenatal Testing Market Regional Outlook

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

Continued…