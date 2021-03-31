Prenatal Testing and Newborn Screening Market to be Valued at USD 10.85 Billion by 2027

Growing prevalence of chromosome syndrome in babies is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

The global prenatal testing and newborn screening market is expected to be valued at USD 10.85 Billion by 2027 from USD 4,124.3 Million in 2019, registering a CAGR of 12.8% through the forecast period. This growth is attributable to the increasing awareness levels among new parents about detection of fetal chromosomes defects. The global health emergency has beleaguered the global economy, thereby disrupting this particular business domain’s functioning mechanism.

The global prenatal testing and newborn screening market is projected to be worth USD 10.85 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The prenatal testing and newborn screening market is observing high demand attributed to its increasing application in detecting fetal chromosome defects. Prenatal testing is considered superior to other screening modalities, particularly for trisomy 21 (one of the most prevalent congenital anomalies).

The study also includes significant information pertinent to the prenatal testing and newborn screening industry, particularly the current COVID-19 scenario. Exhaustive coverage of the COVID-19 impact on the prenatal testing and newborn screening industry is a major attraction of the report.

Key Highlights from Report

The hospital held a substantial market share in 2019 due to the growing introduction of non-invasive prenatal testing, coupled with rapid technological developments in newborn screening, the presence of skilled professionals, and better reimbursement scenario.

Based on the instrument, the ultrasonography sub-segment is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is attributable to its growing adoption due to the ability of ultrasound diagnosis for detection of anomalies in the position of the baby coupled with actions within the womb.

Key participants in the prenatal testing and newborn screening market include Bio-Rad Laboratories, Abbott Laboratories, Color Genomics, Eurofins Scientific, Edinburgh Genomics, Agilent Technologies, Illumina Inc., CRISPR, Qiagen NV, and Editas Medicine.

Emergen Research has segmented the global prenatal testing and newborn screening market on the basis of type, test type, technology, instrument, end-users, and region:

Global prenatal testing and newborn screening Market Segmentation:

The market has been divided into types, applications, and regions. The report offers a growth analysis of each segment to provide an accurate calculation and forecast of sales in the time period 2020-2027. The analysis offers strategic insights that provide fruitful information to the readers to help them capitalize on the business offerings.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Prenatal Testing Newborn Screening

Test Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Non-Invasive Invasive

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Mass Spectrometry Electrophoresis Enzyme Immunoassays DNA Assays

Instrument Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Ultrasonography Reagent and Assay Kits Tandem Quadrupole Detector Incubator Shaker Hearing Screen Instruments

End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Hospitals Maternity & Specialty Clinics Diagnostic Centers



Global prenatal testing and newborn screening Market Regional Analysis:

Market Taxonomy:

These strategic initiatives include mergers and acquisitions, product launches, brand promotions, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships and agreements, and government deals, among others. prenatal testing and newborn screening Market share data is also available on a global and regional level. Key regions covered in the report like North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Research analysts formulate the report based on a comprehensive analysis of the competitive strengths of each player and an overall competitive landscape.

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



