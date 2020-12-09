Prenatal Genetic Testing Industry 2020 Market Size, Global Growth Analysis, Share, Trends, Segments, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, and 2027 Forecast | Bio-Rad Laboratories, Agilent Technologies, Illumina, Natera, Abbott, Cepheid

DBMR have recently added a report titled ‘Prenatal Genetic Testing Market’ Report to our extensive database of reports. Our team of experts has curated the report by considering industry-relevant information related to the leading vendors, distributors, and service providers to collect industry-focused insights. We offer to customize our report according to the requirements of our clients. Prenatal Genetic Testing Market is expected to grow in future by Type, By Application, By Region – North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. The Report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the Report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities.

Global Prenatal Genetic Testing Market is expected to rise gradually to an estimated value of USD 92.32 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 29.2% in the forecast period of 2019-2026 with the annual sales of USD 11.89 billion in year 2018.

Prenatal Genetic Testing Market Overview:

Prenatal testing enables us to detect the problems associated with the pregnancy. Prenatal genetic testing is done to know the birth defects such as Down syndrome, Trisomy 13, Trisomy 18 and others that are associated with genetic disorder of an unborn child before birth or during pregnancy.

According to World Health Organization, about 2%-5% of all live births, account for up to 30% of pediatric hospital admissions and cause about 50% of childhood deaths in industrialized countries, almost more than half of these deaths could have been avoided with the availability of proper medical equipment and devices for healthcare procedures. This significant number is expected to act as a driver to the market growth.

Market Drivers

Increasing prevalence of genetic diseases such as down syndrome, edward syndrome and patau syndrome and rising awareness among population.

Rising demand for prenatal testing for identifying genetic abnormalities.

Increasing approaches for novel diagnostic techniques and tools.

Market Restraints

High test costs make it unaffordable for the middle class people.

High skilled professionals are required.

Global Prenatal Genetic Testing Industry Key Segmentation

By Type (Integrated Prenatal Genetic Testings, Standalone Prenatal Genetic Testings)

By Delivery Mode (Web-Based Delivery, Cloud-Based Delivery)

By End- User (Providers, Payers, Pharmacies, Others)

Market Segments Outlook:

By Technology {Diagnostics Methods (PCR, aCGH, FISH)

By Screening methods (Non-Invasive Prenatal Tests, Maternal Serum Screening)}

By Screening Techniques (Carrier screening, sequential screening, and maternal serum quad screening)

By Diseases (Alzheimer’s Disease, Cancer, Cystic Fibrosis, Sickle Cell Anemia, Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, Thalassemia, Huntington’s Disease, Rare Diseases, Other Diseases)

By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Diagnostic Centers)

List of Companies Profiled in the Prenatal Genetic Testing Market Report are:

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Illumina, Inc

Natera Inc

Abbott

Cepheid

ELITech Group

Autogenomics

Sequenom

GeneDx

23andMe, Inc.

Ambry Genetics

Invitae Corporation

Market Size Segmentation by Region & Countries (Customizable):

North America (Canada, United States & Mexico)

Europe (Germany, the United Kingdom, Benelux, France, Russia & Italy)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea, China, India & Southeast Asia)

South America (Argentina, Brazil, Peru, Colombia, Etc.)

Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria & South Africa)

