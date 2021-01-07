Prenatal and Newborn Genetic Testing Market to See Incredible Growth During 2021-2028 With Top Key Players: Abbott,Quest Diagnostics Incorporated,Ravgen,Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.,,Illumina, Inc.,F. Hoffmann La-Roche Ltd.,Qiagen,Berry Gene,PerkinElmer

The global Prenatal and Newborn Genetic Testing market accounted to US$ 4,034.37 Mn in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of +12% during the forecast period 2021 – 2028, to account to US$ 11,204.74 Mn by 2028.

Several types of genetic diseases affect the fetuses in the womb. The way in which these genetic diseases are inherited helps to determine the risk that they pose on pregnancy as well as the risk of its recurrence. The risk of having genetic diseases in babies is high in cases where the parents have another child with a genetic disease, family history of a genetic disorder, or if either of a parent has a chromosomal abnormality. There is a significant prevalence of genetic diseases among infants. Moreover, these diseases are also responsible for infant mortality across the globe. For instance, according to the World Health Organization 2016, an estimated 7.9 million infants across the world are born with genetic defects. Moreover, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), birth defects affects every 1 in 33 babies born in the US. On the other hand, chromosomal abnormalities such as Down syndrome affect 1 in 691 babies born in the US, as per the CDC’s data in 2017.

Report Consultant proclaims the addition of another new report on account of the global Prenatal and Newborn Genetic Testing market for 2020-2028. The report summaries the noticeable players in the global market with a precise end goal to give a rational position of the genuine forces of the market, while the provincial and product sections of the market are likewise anticipated in detail, keeping in mind the end goal to give a granular illustration of the market’s collapse.

Top Key Players:

Abbott,Quest Diagnostics Incorporated,Ravgen,Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.,,Illumina, Inc.,F. Hoffmann La-Roche Ltd.,Qiagen,Berry Gene,PerkinElmer, Inc.,Natera, Inc.,Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (Sequenom)

Global Prenatal and Newborn Genetic Testing Market – By Product

Diagnostic

Spectrophotometer

Polymerase Chain Reaction

Fluorescence in-situ Hybridization

Array-Comparative Genomic Hybridization

Screening

Maternal Serum Screening

Chronic Villus Sampling

Amniocentesis

Non-invasive Prenatal Testing

Global Prenatal and Newborn Genetic Testing Market – By Disease Indication

Cystic Fibrosis

Sickle Cell Anemia

Down Syndrome

Phenyketonuria

Other Diseases

Global Prenatal and Newborn Genetic Testing Market – By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Centres

Other End Users

Global Prenatal and Newborn Genetic Testing Market by region: Asia-Pacific [China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America [United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

This Global Prenatal and Newborn Genetic Testing Market statistical document offers a wide-ranging research at the key players and in-depth insights which consist of the competitiveness of the trending players. Mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations and contracts are the most giant business tactics which can be adopted by the foremost gamers and are also recognized and scrutinized in the document. The Global Prenatal and Newborn Genetic Testing Market research document acknowledges their manufacturing base, product type, competitors, applications, pricing, gross margin and specifications. SWOT analysis is one of the most important parameters based totally on which these corporations are outlined.

