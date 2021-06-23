Premium Motorcycle Helmets Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, Growth and Forecast 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Premium Motorcycle Helmets Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global premium motorcycle helmets market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Motorcycle helmets are protective gears that are utilized by motorcycle riders. As motorcycles do not provide structural protection, which is offered by other forms of transportation, the head or a rider is prone to a traumatic impact than the rest of the body in case of an accident. Consequently, the use of helmets is encouraged since they assist in saving the rider’s life. Premium motorcycle helmets nowadays are gaining widespread preference as they are compact in size, light in weight and offer a superior as well as fashionable look. They comprise superior-quality materials that offer enhanced security and high tensile strength. Some of the most commonly used materials in these helmets include fiberglass, carbon fiber and synthetic fibers.

Global Premium Motorcycle Helmets Market Trends:

A significant increase in the uptake of high-end motorcycles across the globe is primarily driving the market growth. This can be attributed to the rising trend of sports bikes, on account of improving living standards and inflating disposable income levels. Moreover, since motorcycles are a common means of transport in various emerging economies, an increase in the sales of two-wheelers, along with a rise in the number of road accidents in areas with high population density, is positively impacting the market growth. In addition to this, governments of numerous developed countries have mandated the use of helmets, which has provided a thrust to the premium variants of motorcycle helmets. Apart from this, manufacturers nowadays are introducing products with innovative features such as removable and washable interior paddings that enable faster evaporation of sweat. Some of them are also equipped with face shields, ear protection, ventilation, Bluetooth connectivity and Global Positioning System (GPS) trackers. Smart helmets have also been introduced in the market that offer head-up display and handsfree control while being equipped with built-in Alexa as well as 360° front and rear cameras. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global premium motorcycle helmets market to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

AGV

Bell Helmets

Shoei

Schuberth

Arai Helmet Ltd

HJC Helmets

Lazer Helmets

Shark Helmets

Nolan Helmets

OGK Kabuto

Suomy

Airoh

Premium Motorcycle Helmets Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, type, material type, technology and end use industry.

Market Breakup by Type:

Full Face

Open Face

Flip-Up

Others

Market Breakup by Material Type:

Kevlar

Fiber Glass

Carbon Fiber

Plastics

Others

Market Breakup by Technology:

Conventional Premium Helmets

Smart Helmets

Market Breakup by End-User:

Commuters

Racers

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

