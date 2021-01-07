Premium Lager Market Research Insights, Latest Trends, Major Players Profile, Size Estimation, COVID-19 Impact and Future Trends By 2026

To thrive in this rapidly transforming marketplace, today’s businesses call for innovative and superlative solutions. Businesses can accomplish an unmatched insights and expertise of the best market opportunities into their relevant markets with the help of this Premium Lager Market research report. This market report gives clear idea about the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, possible future trends, and market demand and supply scenarios.

Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- Anheuser-Busch InBev, Heineken N.V., Carlsberg Group, Molson Coors Brewing Company, Brewery International AS, Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd, Constellation Brands, Inc., B9 BEVERAGES PVT. LTD., Kulshan Brewing Company, Founders Brewing Co., COPPER LAKE BREWERIES, Burial Beer Co., Fürstenberg Brewery, Creemore Springs Brewery Limited, LEAVENWORTH BIERS, Harboe’s Brewery, SPILHAUS BREWERY, Edwards Drinks Ltd, LAKEFRONT BREWERY, INC., STACK BREWING CO. and others.

Succinct Description of the Market:

Global premium lager market is set to witness a steady CAGR of 4.25% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing popularity of premium lagers and rising innovation in packaging are the factor for the market growth.

Lagers are a type of a beer that is usually conditioned at low temperature. These lagers are usually dark, amber and pale in color. They are usually bestrides between the pilsner and mainstream pale lager. They are very beneficial for the health as they have the ability to deal with conditions such as diabetes, fungal infection, blood pressure and others. These drinks are smooth with refreshing finish and the crisp.

The Premium Lager is segmented on the basis of types and breadth of solutions offered by each of them. The first type is by Product (Conventional, Craft), Distribution Channel (On- Trade, Off- Trade), Application (Bar, Food Service, Retail)

Market Drivers:

Increasing urbanization will drive the market growth Rising disposable income will also propel the market growth



Increasing consumption of alcoholic beverages will also accelerate the market growth

Growing number specialist stores and shops is also enhancing the market growth

Market Restraints:

Strict regulation associated with the consumption of alcoholic beverage will restrain the market growth

Heavy taxes on beer will also hamper the growth of the market

The Promising Regions & Countries Mentioned In Premium Lager Market Report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. This helps gain better idea about the spread of this particular market in respective regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Premium Lager are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2027

Methodologies utilized to evaluate the market-:

In March 2019, An Aberdeenshire brewery announced the launch of their new premium lager TORR Lager which is made from four ingredients- barley, hops, yeast and Scottish water. It is hand made with an ABV of 4% which is very refreshing and aromatic. This drink is very suitable for the cold climate of Scotland

In January 2019, Asahi announced that they are going to acquire Smith & Turner so that so that they expand their business in Eastern, Western and Central Europe. This acquisition will help them to strengthen their position in the market and provide new products to their customers

Research strategies and tools used-:

Global premium lager market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of premium lager market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Research Methodology: Global Premium Lager Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include vendor positioning grid, market time line analysis, market overview and guide, company positioning grid, company market share analysis, standards of measurement, top to bottom analysis and vendor share analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Conclusion:

