Premium Alcohol Market size, share, growth report explores industry trends & analysis 2026

Global Premium Alcohol Market is valued approximately at USD XXX billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX % over the forecast period 2020-2026.

Premium Alcohol are branded alcohol made from the one type of spirit that the specific company makes. Generic brands often use a base-neutral spirit and add flavors and color to create all types of Liquor. The rising demand for alcoholic drinks specially in emerging countries such as China, Indonesia and Singapore drive the market for alcoholic beverages. Moreover, with the rising disposable income and consumer preference and loyalty towards branded alcohols drives the market for premium alcohol during the forecast period. Additionally, increasing efforts by the manufacturers to strengthen the distribution channels such as online stores and convenience stores aid the easy availability of the product fueling the market growth. Moreover, in the mature market consumer preference towards drinking less but better alcohol usually with higher barely and malt contents increases the demand for premium alcohols.

As per the beverage Information and Insights Group, the straight American whiskey category grew 5.3% in 2018 reaching 23.29 million 9-liter cases in the US. While the Rose Category grew about 48% in the US and the Wine witnessed an overall growth of 3%. Further, the Indian Spirit sector including whiskey, brandy, rum and vodka was estimated to expand 25% to USD 41 trillion by 2022. Although, the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic has severely affected the market bringing a sharp decline in the sales of premium alcohols across the globe. Amidst the pandemic with the nationwide lockdowns across the infected countries the bars have been closed which has brought a steep decline in the sales of premium alcohols. Moreover, the US on-premise sales channel sells USD 10 billion of alcohol which after the COVID-19 and an expected ban on sit-down dining of 2 months is predicted to amount to a loss of USD 15-20 billion in alcohol alone. Moreover, the departmental stores in Japan have reported a year-on-year decline of 18% in sales in February. Further, along with the declining sales the disruption in the Logistics sector has also negatively impacted the premium alcohol market. As per company sources, this disruption in the supply chains and sapped consumer demand caused a blow of USD 285 million in sales at Anheuser-Busch InBev, a global alcohol brewer. Also, it brought a potential hit of USD 222 million in operating profits at Smirnoff Vodka maker Diageo. Hence, amidst the Pandemic the Premium Alcohol sector has suffered a major blow and would grow slightly post Pandemic.

The regional analysis of global Premium Alcohol market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the mature alcohol market and increasing consumer preference towards less but better alcohol. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as rising disposable income and increasing availability of premium brands would create lucrative growth prospects for the Premium Alcohol market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Pernod Ricard SA

Diageo plc

Bacardi Limited

The Brown-Forman Corporation

Gruppo Campari

United Spirits Limited

The Edrington Group Limited

William Grant & Sons Ltd

LVMH Mot Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Beer

Wine

Spirits

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Supermarket

Convenience stores

Food service

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 20198

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Premium Alcohol Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors