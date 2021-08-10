Premier Volet, the “epic” collector’s edition, is available for pre-order

You have all been waiting for Alexandre Astier’s film, which is still in theaters, Kaamelott: Premier Volet, has the right to pre-order a superb box in Epic Collection Edition, hurry up before it sells out.

Kaamelott: Premier Volet, a splendid collector’s box

As a reminder, the film’s story recounts the adventures of the terrible Lancelot-du-Lac and its mercenaries, but luckily Arthur Pendragon is back and he has no plans to let them. But will he be able to overthrow the rival clan, retake Kaamelot and restore peace to the island of Brittany?

Regarding this excellent box, what is included is:

4K Blu-ray of the film in UHD and Dolby Atmos quality Blu-ray of the film The DVD of the film DVD “Addendum” interlacing: The making-of of KV1 (approx. 45 min) Double view: photographic diptych Astier / MortagneCollection of 24 portraits of characters from the film in the format 10×15 cm A tin coin from the kingdom of Logres, struck by hand, with the portrait of King Arthur from the film

If you want to pre-order it, go HERE, this Epic Edition collection box costs 49.99 euros. And to enjoy it like in the cinema, there is a very nice QLED television on offer here.

