Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder (PMDD) Treatment Market 2021-28 need and demand for women’s health, booming as opportunity with Pfizer, ABBVIE, AstraZeneca, BASF, Bayer AG, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Eli Lilly And Company, GlaxoSmithKline

Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder (PMDD) is a rare but serious condition that can greatly impact a woman’s quality of life. It’s considered a severe form of Premenstrual Syndrome (PMS) that brings with it a host of uncomfortable symptoms during or around a woman’s period.

Although the exact cause of PMDD is unknown, research has found there are certain risk factors that increase a woman’s likelihood of suffering from this condition. Below, we discuss the suspected origin of PMDD as well as the risk factors that predispose a person to this condition.

Treatment of PMDD is directed at preventing or minimizing symptoms and may include: Antidepressants. Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), such as fluoxetine (Prozac, Sarafem, others) and sertraline (Zoloft), may reduce symptoms such as emotional symptoms, fatigue, food cravings and sleep problems.

Key Players:

ABBVIE INC.

AstraZeneca plc.

BASF Corporation

Bayer AG

Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd

Eli Lilly And Company

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Lundbeck A/S

Pfizer Inc

Shionogi Inc

A thorough analytical review of the pertinent growth trends influencing the Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder (PMDD) Treatment market has been demonstrated in the report to affect unbiased and time-efficient business discretion amongst various leading players, seeking a strong footing in the competitive landscape of the Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder (PMDD) Treatment market, which regularly gets influenced in a major way by the ongoing micro and macro-economic factors having a lingering set of implications on the global growth trends of the aforementioned market.

Owing to the sudden onset of dynamic macro-economic factors such as the outrage of COVID-19, the Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder (PMDD) Treatment market has been thoroughly affected by the current developments, thus manifesting in a myriad alterations and tangible deviations from the regular growth course of the Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder (PMDD) Treatment market.

Global Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder (PMDD) Treatment Market segmentation

By type

Prescription

OTC

By drug type

Analgesics

Antidepressants

Oral Contraceptives & Ovarian Suppression Agents

Others

By distribution channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Drug Store & Retail Pharmacy

Online Providers

By region

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

