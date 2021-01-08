Premature Menopause Market 2021-28 healthcare leads to shooting revenues with Novo Nordisk A/S, Pfizer, Allergan, Eli Lily and Company, Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Novartis AG, Cipla, Teva, Merck & Co., Abbott

Premature menopause is the permanent end of menstrual periods before age 40. It occurs because the ovaries no longer release eggs (ovulation) regularly and become less able to produce hormones.

Some women have no symptoms except being unable to become pregnant, and others have the same symptoms as those of natural menopause (such as hot flashes or night sweats). To become pregnant, women with premature menopause can have eggs from another woman implanted in their uterus.

Blood tests can confirm the diagnosis, and other tests are done to identify the cause. Various measures, including estrogen (typically taken until about age 51, when menopause occurs on average), can relieve or reduce symptoms.

Premature menopause and early menopause, whether spontaneous or induced, are associated with long-term health risks which may include premature death, cardiovascular disease, neurologic disease, osteoporosis, psychosexual dysfunction, and mood disorders.

Major Key Players of the Market:

Novo Nordisk A/S (Denmark), Pfizer Inc. (US), Allergan (Ireland), Eli Lily and Company (US), Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd (India), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Cipla Inc. (India), Teva Pharmaceuticals (Israel), Merck & Co., Inc. (US), Abbott Laboratories (US), and others.

Market segmentation:

By Causes

Genetic abnormalities

Autoimmune disorders

Metabolic disorders

Viral infections

Chemotherapy for cancer

Radiation therapy

Surgical removal of the ovaries

Surgical removal of the uterus

Toxins

By treatment

Birth control pills that contains estrogen and a progestin (combination oral contraceptives)

Hormone-replacement therapy that contains a higher dose of estrogen, taken every day, and a progestin or progesterone, taken for 12 to 14 days each month (cyclical hormone therapy)

Supplemental calcium and vitamin D

Strategies to deal with infertility

By application

Hospital

Clinic

Others

