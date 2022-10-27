Prelude to Dawn anime drops new trailer ahead of October 28th release date

Arknights: Prelude to Daybreak anime will stream on Crunchyroll. Pic credit score: Yostar Footage/Youtube

We’re formally someday away from the Arknights: Prelude to Daybreak anime premiere. The collection will likely be obtainable on the Crunchyroll streaming platform beginning October twenty eighth, 2022.

With the anime adaptation about to air, a new trailer was released on Twitter, giving followers one final style of what they will count on. Together with loads of drama and motion, a number of new voice actors taking up beforehand uncast roles might be heard.

It appears issues are coming collectively for this cell recreation turned TV collection. Dealing with the manufacturing is Yostar Footage, who has labored on collection akin to Do it Your self. The opening music, “Alive”, by ReoNa was additionally revealed in a earlier trailer for the upcoming anime.

What new voice actors have been revealed within the trailer?

Whereas the trailer gave followers loads to take a look at, it additionally gave them a variety of new voices as effectively.

Becoming a member of the already deep solid contains:

Sayaka Sembongi as Crownslayer

Kohei Amasaki as Mephisto

Shun Horie as Faust

Maaya Sakamoto as Tululah

Ayana Taketatsu as W

Satsumi Matsuda as Misha

Risae Matsuda as Skullshatterer

They be part of an already proficient solid that features:

Yuki Kaida as Physician

Tomoyo Kurosawa as Amiya

Atsumi Tanezaki as Doberman

Takashi Matsuyama as Ace

Ayane Sakura as Nearl

Shizuka Ishigami as Ch’en

Koichi Yamadera as Wei Yenwu

Kiyono Yasuno as Hoshiguma

Ai Kakuma as Franka

Yui Ishikawa as Liskarm

Manaka Iwami as Exusiai

Azusa Tadokoro as Texas

Risa Taneda as Meteorite

Yoko Hikasa as Kal’tsit

Momo Asakura as Medic

Chiaki Kobayashi as Guard

What’s the Arknights: Prelude to Daybreak anime based mostly on?

In case you’ve heard of Arknights earlier than, you’re most likely pondering of the cell RPG recreation by Chinese language Developer, Hypergryph.

The sport, which debuted in China again in 2019, is offered for obtain on each iOS and Android platforms. It’s thought of to be one of many extra widespread gacha video games obtainable. These are video video games that take after the idea of toy merchandising machines and encourage customers to spend in-game foreign money on enhancements like particular gadgets or characters. The catch is that normally, like merchandising machines, these enhancements are fully random.

Nonetheless, the sport has gotten loads of reward and accolades for its ever-evolving art work and well-thought-out lore. Having discovered fairly a little bit of success as a recreation, getting an anime solely appears pure. This feels very true after the success of the latest Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime collection.

What’s the Arknights franchise about?

In case you’ve by no means performed the sport, you’re most likely unfamiliar with the premise of the franchise.

Set in a post-apocalyptic future on a planet referred to as Terra, some folks exhibit animal-like traits referred to as kemonomimi options. Nevertheless, the planet is tormented by pure disasters. Left behind by these disasters is a mineral referred to as originium, which causes a illness referred to as oripathy after lengthy publicity.

Whereas oripathy is taken into account a terminal illness, it does give these affected the power to make use of “Arts”, in any other case often known as magic. Nevertheless, these powers solely result in additional prosecution.

Within the recreation, gamers tackle the position of the “Physician” who instructions a crew of “operators” in a pharmaceutical, medical, and self-defense group often known as Rhode Island. They seek for a treatment, whereas concurrently defending themselves from the federal government.

It’s mentioned that the collection will adapt the Act Initium: Hour of an Awakening story arc from the sport, which is basically the start of the sport.