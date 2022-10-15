Prelude To Dawn anime character designs, new cast members revealed by stunning art

Arknights: Prelude to Daybreak key visible. Pic credit score: @ArknightsEN/Twitter

On October 14, 2022, the official Twitter account for the anime adaptation of Hypergryph’s Arkknights smartphone recreation revealed three new solid members for Arknights: Prelude to Daybreak and 7 new key visuals specializing in completely different characters.

Arknights: Prelude to Daybreak anime is ready to premiere on TV Tokyo on October 28, 2022. TV Osaka, BS11, and Animax will broadcast in Japan on October 29, 2022. Arknights: Prelude to Daybreak has been introduced as being “Season 1”, which suggests a second season is a chance.

Who’re the newly introduced solid members?

Arknights: Prelude to Daybreak newly introduced solid members embrace:

Kouichi Yamadera – Wei Yenwu

Momo Asakura – Medic

Chiaki Kobayashi – Guard

Who’re the beforehand introduced solid members?

Arknights: Prelude to Daybreak beforehand introduced solid members embrace:

Yuki Kaida – Physician

Tomoyo Kurosawa – Amiya

Atsumi Tanezaki – Dobermann

Ayane Sakura – Nearl

Shizuka Ishigami – Ch’en

Kiyono Yasuno – Hoshiguma

Ai Kakuma – Franka

Yui Ishikawa – Liskarm

Manaka Iwami – Exusiai

Azusa Tadokoro – Texas

Risa Taneda – Meteorite

Youko Hikasa – Kal’tsit

Takahashi Matsuyama – Ace (this character was voiceless within the recreation)

Who’re the manufacturing crew members?

Arknights: Prelude to Daybreak manufacturing crew members embrace:

Director – Yuki Watanabe (Holy Knight Mild first anniversary anime quick, and different animated promo video shorts for the smartphone recreation)

Animation – Yostar Photos

Assistant Director – Masataka Nishikawa (Holy Knight Mild first anniversary anime quick)

Character Designer – Aya Takafuji (Destiny/Grand Order Absolute Demonic Entrance: Babylonia, SSSS. Gridman)

7 new visuals showcase characters and their factions

Character design for the Physician. Pic credit score: @ArknightsEN/Twitter

The Physician is a mysterious strategist from Rhodes Island, who instructions the Rhodes Island Operators – a bunch looking for a remedy to Oripathy. In addition they assist those that are contaminated with Oripathy which have gained the power to make use of magic.

Character designs for Guard, Ace, and Medic. Pic credit score: @ArknightsEN/Twitter

Rhodes Island’s operators: Guard, Ace, and Medic, who’re working to discover a remedy to Oripathy.

Character designs for Texas and Exusiai. Pic credit score: @ArknightsEN/Twitter

Penguin Logistics’ couriers for rent: Texas and Exusiai.

Character designs for Wei Yenwu, Ch’en, and Hoshiguma. Pic credit score: @ArknightsEN/Twitter

Wei Yenwu, who’s a politician, and Ch’en and Hoshiguma from Lungmen, who’re policemen. They work collectively in opposition to the terrorist group generally known as the Reunion Motion, which is made up of contaminated Arts customers.

Character designs for Kal’tsit and Amiya. Pic credit score: @ArknightsEN/Twitter

Medical head Kal’tsit and high government Amiya from Rhodes Island, who search to discover a remedy to Oripathy.

Character designs for Dobermann and Nearl. Pic credit score: @ArknightsEN/Twitter

Dobermann, who’s an teacher, and operator Nearl from Rhodes Island, who search to discover a remedy to Oripathy.

Character designs for Liskarm and Franka. Pic credit score: @ArknightsEN/Twitter

Blacksteel firm navy contractors Liskarm and Franka.

What’s the plot of Arknights?

The sport is ready in a dystopian, post-apocalyptic world the place folks have “kemonomimi” options (animal traits or traits from mythological races). On the planet Terra its inhabitants are affected by pure disasters, which go away behind a mineral known as originium that infects folks with a illness known as oripathy. One in all oripathy’s uncommon unintended effects is that it allows folks to have the ability to use magic, which they find yourself calling “Arts”.

The folks contaminated with oripathy are shunned and persecuted as a consequence of their powers and the very fact they’re doomed to die. Nonetheless, folks proceed to reap the mineral originium as a result of truth it yields excessive power, making it a helpful useful resource. In an effort to guard themselves the contaminated type the Reunion motion – a militant group that begins to wage battle in opposition to the corrupt, despotic authorities of planet Terra.

Within the smartphone recreation, a participant takes on the function of a masked and amnesiac “Physician”. Physician instructions a crew of “operators” – a pharmaceutical, medical, and self-defense group that has its base of operations in Rhodes Island. These operators seek for a remedy to oripathy, however discover themselves caught in the course of the battle between the Reunion, who don’t wish to be cured, and the Terra authorities.

The place can I play the smartphone recreation?

In Might 2019, the free-to-play tactical RPG/tower protection cellular recreation Arknights was launched in China by builders Studio Montagne and Hypergryph. In January 2020, the sport was launched worldwide by Yostar. Arknights may be performed on Andorid and iOS platforms and options gacha recreation mechanics.

Since 2019 Arknights has impressed a number of animated promotion movies, together with a 9-minute video titled Holy Knight Mild, which marked the sport’s first anniversary.

You possibly can watch the quick anime Holy Knight Mild on Yostar’s official YouTube channel right here:

Holy Knight Mild anime quick.

In March 2022, a spin-off recreation titled Arknights: Endfield was introduced for PC and cellular gadgets.

Are you trying ahead to the anime Arknights: Prelude to Daybreak? What in regards to the upcoming recreation Arknights: Endfield? Tell us within the remark part under!