Preliminary election results confirm stalemate in Israel | Free press

Tel Aviv (AP) – After the fourth parliamentary elections in just two years, there is no way out of the political crisis in Israel for the time being.

As the preliminary result published Thursday evening shows, neither the parties considered supporters of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu nor his opponents achieved a clear majority. A total of 13 parties have passed parliament. The Arab party Raam was able to tilt the scales.

There are now difficult and lengthy talks about the formation of a government in the country. A new election this year is not out of the question. The official final result will be published next Wednesday.

The Israelis voted on Tuesday for the fourth time in barely two years on the composition of the Knesset in Jerusalem. The vote had become necessary as the alliance between Netanyahu and his opponent in the recent election, Benny Gantz of the center alliance Blau-Weiß, came about in awe of the corona crisis last spring, after just a few months broke in the course of budget dispute.

According to preliminary results Thursday evening, Netanyahu’s right-wing conservative Likud remains the strongest force. However, it is not enough if the alliance of right-wing and religious parties sought by Netanyahu is a majority. The 71-year-old should rely on the support of the colony-friendly Jamina Party and the Raam Party. The chairman of a far-right party that will become part of the alliance Netanyahu is seeking has already rejected the formation of a coalition with the involvement or tolerance of the party of Arab Israelis.

Due to differences in content, the anti-Netanyahu camp is also likely to struggle to rally enough coalition members for a majority of 61 MPs. If Raam joined this block, he would get this number. The strongest force in the camp is the second-placed Future Party. It is headed by previous opposition leader Jair Lapid, who is rejecting a coalition with Netanyahu.

The official final result will be presented to President Reuven Rivlin on Wednesday. He then consults with several politicians for up to seven days and then orders one of them to try to form a government.

Netanyahu spoke out against a new election night vote, calling for the formation of a stable government. He has been Prime Minister since 2009 and the longest-serving head of government in the country’s history. A corruption lawsuit is underway against him; He denies the allegations therein.

The many voices of recent years have caused electoral fatigue and political disenchantment among many Israelis. The turnout this time was significantly lower than the previous votes. Many people have not forgotten the failure of the government in the course of the corona pandemic, which is why Netanyahu failed to score with the rapid vaccination campaign: the number of infections was sometimes significantly higher than in Germany, and civilians had to come to terms. with long lockdown stages. Secular Israelis also kept Netanyahu overly attentive to the ultra-Orthodox. Strictly religious parties have recently been Netanyahu’s major partners. A dispute arose that put Israeli society to the test.