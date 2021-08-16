Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market Research Report, Upcoming Trends, Demand, Regional Analysis and Forecast 2021-26

As per the latest report by IMARC Group, titled ” Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global preimplantation genetic testing market exhibited XX growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026. Preimplantation genetic testing (PGT) detects abnormal embryos and facilitates the transfer of genetically normal embryos. It also reduces the trauma of several failed in vitro fertilization (IVF) cycles and early miscarriages. Moreover, PGT is used to treat individuals with high chances of having babies with specific genetic aberrations, as it protects children from inherited monogenic disorders. Apart from this, it is utilized in hematological disorders in children and in cases of advanced maternal age to prevent the birth of a syndromic child.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/preimplantation-genetic-testing-market/requestsample

Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market Trends:

Rising birth rates and incidences of spontaneous miscarriages are some of the primary factors positively influencing the demand for PGT to minimize the need for multiple IVF cycles. Additionally, the growing risks of miscarriage with the woman’s age, along with the emerging trend of delayed parenthood is further strengthening the global market. Besides this, the expanding medical tourism sector and improving diagnostic modalities are also bolstering the market growth. Moreover, the introduction of innovative techniques, such as microarray and genome sequencing, coupled with the escalating demand for minimally invasive (MI) procedures, is positively influencing the market. Furthermore, the rising integration of PGT technology with Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) procedures to offer improved outcomes to patients is expected to drive the global PGT market in the coming years.

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/preimplantation-genetic-testing-market

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Abbott Laboratories

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Illumina Inc.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Natera Inc.

Oxford Gene Technology IP Limited (Sysmex Corporation)

PerkinElmer Inc.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

The Cooper Companies Inc

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Breakup by Product:

Reagents and Consumables

Instruments

Breakup by Procedure:

Preimplantation Genetic Screening

Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis

Breakup by Technology:

Next-Generation Sequencing

Polymerase Chain Reaction

Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization

Comparative Genomic Hybridization

Single-Nucleotide Polymorphism

Breakup by Application:

Aneuploidy

Single Gene Disorder

Structural Chromosomal Abnormalities

Translocations

Deletions

Duplications

Inversions

X-Linked Disorders

Human Leukocyte Typing

Gender Identification

Breakup by Region:

Middle East and Africa

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY (Wyoming) 82801 USA

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800

Other Market Research Reports (2021-2026) by IMARC Group: