Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market Research Report, Upcoming Trends, Demand, Regional Analysis and Forecast 2021-26

As per the latest report by IMARC Group, titled ” Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global preimplantation genetic testing market exhibited XX growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026. Preimplantation genetic testing (PGT) detects abnormal embryos and facilitates the transfer of genetically normal embryos. It also reduces the trauma of several failed in vitro fertilization (IVF) cycles and early miscarriages. Moreover, PGT is used to treat individuals with high chances of having babies with specific genetic aberrations, as it protects children from inherited monogenic disorders. Apart from this, it is utilized in hematological disorders in children and in cases of advanced maternal age to prevent the birth of a syndromic child.

Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market Trends:

Rising birth rates and incidences of spontaneous miscarriages are some of the primary factors positively influencing the demand for PGT to minimize the need for multiple IVF cycles. Additionally, the growing risks of miscarriage with the woman’s age, along with the emerging trend of delayed parenthood is further strengthening the global market. Besides this, the expanding medical tourism sector and improving diagnostic modalities are also bolstering the market growth. Moreover, the introduction of innovative techniques, such as microarray and genome sequencing, coupled with the escalating demand for minimally invasive (MI) procedures, is positively influencing the market. Furthermore, the rising integration of PGT technology with Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) procedures to offer improved outcomes to patients is expected to drive the global PGT market in the coming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

  • Abbott Laboratories
  • Agilent Technologies Inc.
  • Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
  • Illumina Inc.
  • Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
  • Natera Inc.
  • Oxford Gene Technology IP Limited (Sysmex Corporation)
  • PerkinElmer Inc.
  • Quest Diagnostics Incorporated
  • The Cooper Companies Inc
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific

Breakup by Product:

  • Reagents and Consumables
  • Instruments

Breakup by Procedure:

  • Preimplantation Genetic Screening
  • Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis

Breakup by Technology:

  • Next-Generation Sequencing
  • Polymerase Chain Reaction
  • Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization
  • Comparative Genomic Hybridization
  • Single-Nucleotide Polymorphism

Breakup by Application:

  • Aneuploidy
  • Single Gene Disorder
  • Structural Chromosomal Abnormalities
  • Translocations
  • Deletions
  • Duplications
  • Inversions
  • X-Linked Disorders
  • Human Leukocyte Typing
  • Gender Identification

Breakup by Region:

  • Middle East and Africa
  • North America
  • Asia-Pacific
  • Europe
  • Latin America

Key highlights of the Report:

  • Market Performance (2015-2020)
  • Market Outlook (2021-2026)
  • Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
  • Market Drivers and Success Factors
  • SWOT Analysis
  • Value Chain
  • Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Other Market Research Reports (2021-2026) by IMARC Group:

