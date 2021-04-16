Prefilled Syringes Industry Analysis by Key Players, End-User, Size, Future Growth, Regions and Forecast to 2027

The latest report titled “Global Prefilled Syringes Market Forecast to 2027” evaluates the significant aspects of the global Prefilled Syringes business sphere. The latest study offers meaningful insights into the present and future market trends, alongside a detailed assessment of the technological innovations, key factors influencing market growth, and emerging trends witnessed in the global Prefilled Syringes industry. The global Prefilled Syringes market report is expected to help readers identify the products and services offered by this industry vertical, as well as the vital parameters that help drive revenue growth and profitability.

The growing adoption of convenient self-injection devices is anticipated to fuel the demand for the prefilled syringes. Increasing investments in the research and development for the launch of new innovative prefilled syringe technologies is expected to fuel the industry’s growth over the forecast period. Besides, the emergence of technologically advanced pen injectors and auto-injectors has augmented the industry’s growth.

Key Highlights From The Report

In October 2019, Becton, Dickinson and Company launched a two-step-disposable auto-injector named BD Intevia ™ 1 ml. The device can combine prefilled syringe and auto-injector into one integrated system.

The Diabetes segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019 due to the increasing adoption of self-injection devices among diabetic patients.

The Plastic segment is forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 9.0% over the forecast period due to the increasing investments in the R & D of the plastic syringes by the manufacturers.

Europe dominated the market for Prefilled syringes in 2019 due to the presence of the key market players in the region and the increasing adoption of the technologically advanced injectable drug delivery devices.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and the growing geriatric population.

Key participants include SCOTT AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, GERRESHEIMER AG, Medtronic PLC, WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES, INC., SHANDONG WEIGAO GROUP, Unilife Corporation, CATALENT, INC., Stevanato Group, and NIPRO CORPORATION, among others.

Market Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented the global Prefilled Syringes Market on the basis of Type, Material, Application, Distribution Channel, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Reusable Disposable

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Plastic Glass

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Diabetes Rheumatoid Arthritis Anaphylaxis Cancer Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Ambulatory Surgery Centers Hospitals Mail Order Pharmacies Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies Others



Regions Covered in This Report:

North America(U.S., Mexico, and Canada) Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific) Europe(U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe) Latin America(Brazil and Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa(GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key points covered in the report:

The latest report based on the global Prefilled Syringes market includes an elaborate list of the company profiles of the leading market players. The report throws light on certain significant aspects, such as manufacturing/production capacity, sales, future expansion strategies, and technological capabilities of these market players. The report emphasizes the primary application areas of the global market and therefore provides a precise account of the market to enable the interested readers to gain crucial insights into the global market mechanism. The report involves a SWOT analysis of the global Prefilled Syringes market. In the concluding part of the report, the opinions of several industry experts and professionals have been included. The report elucidates vital information about investors, stakeholders, policymakers, manufacturers, suppliers, service providers, and the leading contenders in this market.

